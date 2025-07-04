Call of Duty's new Beavis and Butt-head skins are "pay-to-lose" in Warzone

Previously, Call of Duty has been accused of introducing pay-to-win skins in Warzone, but have you ever heard of pay-to-lose skins? Warzone's most recent Season 3 Reloaded update introduced a brand-new Beavis and Butt-Head bundle. However, the skins in this bundle might put you at a disadvantage in Warzone.

In a recent X post, popular Call of Duty content creator JGOD shared a video of a player using one of these skins in-game, demonstrating how they offer no competitive advantage. In his X post, JGOD stated,

"Pay2Lose in Warzone LMAO."

If you're wondering why these skins are considered pay-to-lose in the Call of Duty battle royale, read on.

Beavis and Butt-Head Skins Are Pay-to-Lose in Warzone

If you're a fan of the Beavis and Butt-Head animated series, you might be excited to play as these iconic characters. However, if you prefer to stay discreet and avoid drawing attention in the game, these skins might not be the best choice. In his video, JGOD compared how using one of these skins puts players at a disadvantage.

In Verdansk, there are several places where you can hide, and finding a dark spot can help you avoid detection by enemies. The video showed a player using a standard operator skin inside a tunnel, where they were barely noticeable, as expected.

However, when JGOD demonstrated how equipping one of the Beavis and Butt-Head skins looks in the same tunnel, it became clear why these skins are pay-to-lose. Due to their animated character design and vibrant colors, the skins are highly visible and easy to spot. Therefore, if you're not someone who likes to rush, equipping one of these skins could be a bad idea.

In its earlier years, Warzone faced issues with the Roze skin, which blended into dark environments, leading many to call it "pay-to-win." This situation, however, is entirely different. What do you think about the Beavis and Butt-Head skins in Warzone? Let us know in the comments section.

