Can you play Call of Duty Mobile on PC

Yes, playing Call of Duty Mobile on PC is possible. The game developed by Activision is immensely popular among Android and iOS users, featuring a variety of multiplayer modes such as Team Deathmatch, Frontline, Domination, Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Kill Confirmed, with a diverse map collection. Additionally, the game features a battle royale mode with up to 100 players.

Considering its popularity, players will surely want to enjoy this game on a bigger screen, such as on a PC. This article will provide a comprehensive guide on how to play Call of Duty Mobile on PC.

How to play Call of Duty Mobile on PC

Playing Call of Duty Mobile on PC is only possible using emulators, as it's not directly available for PC users. There are several Android emulators available, but selecting the best may be confusing.

The best emulator currently recommended is Gameloop, an official Android emulator developed and published by Tencent. Follow the below steps to play COD Mobile on PC using the Gameloop emulator:

Open your preferred web browser and search Gameloop Click on its official site and proceed with the download Install the Gameloop application on your PC Now, launch the application and search for Call of Duty: Mobile Download the game via the application Once it gets installed, launch COD Mobile through Gameloop

However, if you have a low-end PC, you should consider BlueStacks, one of the most widely used Andriod emulators on the market. Follow the below steps to play COD Mobile via BlueStacks:

Visit the official BlueStack website Download and install the client Search for Call of Duty: Mobile and download it Upon installation, open the game through the application itself

You can select any of the above emulators to play the game on your PC. Optimize the settings to your liking, and you can enjoy the game using your mouse and keyboard. However, if you prefer using a controller, plug it into your PC, and both emulators will detect it. Now, customize the controls to your liking and enjoy the game even with a controller.

