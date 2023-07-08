Can you play Call of Duty on Nintendo Switch?

The Call of Duty franchise's first game came out in 2003, and since then, it has been released on many platforms, including Windows, Mac OS, PlayStation, Xbox, and older Nintendo consoles. Furthermore, the only two handheld consoles to feature the FPS shooter with multiplayer have been the PlayStation Portable and Vita, which raises the question of whether the franchise will ever enter the Nintendo Switch.

Recently, there have been several rumors about the next title in the franchise, speculated to be Modern Warfare 3, which will release in November of this year. It has been highly suggested that the game will still be released on older-generation consoles, including PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which indicates that the possibility of future Call of Duty games released on the Switch is not unlikely.

Will future Call of Duty games ever release on the Nintendo Switch?

Microsoft has been fighting against the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for the acquisition of the Call of Duty publisher, Activision-Blizzard. It has revealed much information regarding the company's plans for the significant franchise's future if the $68.7 billion transaction goes through.

The CEO of Xbox, Phil Spencer, has confirmed that following the merger, the franchise will officially arrive on the Nintendo Switch with a ''10-year commitment.'' However, this largely relies on the court's decision on whether the acquisition will go through. The five-day hearing ended on June 29, and the decision will be revealed in the coming days.

Modern Warfare 3, which is speculated to release this year, will most likely not release on the handheld even if the two companies merge because the developers will not have enough time to port the existing files and downscale the graphics to make the game compatible with the Switch as it is a comparably weaker console that cannot run the latest games at high resolutions.

Phil Spencer @XboxP3 Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to @Nintendo following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King. Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people – however they choose to play. @ATVI_AB Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to @Nintendo following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King. Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people – however they choose to play. @ATVI_AB

However, if the deal is made and Microsoft successfully acquires Activision-Blizzard, Nintendo fans can expect the 2024 Call of Duty game to be released on the Switch. There is no factual information or speculation about what the future of the game could be.

Furthermore, there have been rumors suggesting that a new Nintendo console has been in the works for a while and could be announced next year. This would mean that the franchise would appear on the next Nintendo console with enough capacity to run the game on similar graphics as the latest generation consoles.

Until then, it is impossible to play any Call of Duty title on the Nintendo Switch as no games from the franchise have been released on the handheld.

