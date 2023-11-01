Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is the latest entry in the Call of Duty series of video games from publisher Activision. Much like previous mainline entries in the franchise, Modern Warfare 3 will also feature a fully fleshed out campaign - incorporating elements and characters from Modern Warfare 2 (2022).

This naturally brings into question the availability of a dedicated co-op mode for the campaign - which is a feature that has seen a resurgence in recent times.

Unfortunately, the game does not feature co-op in any form for the campaign. Read on to learn the reasons.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinions.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 does not have a co-op campaign

Makarov returns for the campaign (Image via Activision)

The Modern Warfare 3 campaign will not offer a dedicated co-op mode on release. The campaign is an entirely single-player experience, taking place after the events of Modern Warfare 2 (2022).

This is especially disappointing news for a significant portion of the playerbase, who were hoping to finally have co-op playthroughs in the campaign. The lack of a co-op mode is not entirely unexpected however, given prior Modern Warfare games have never had the mode included in them.

Players will likely have to wait for mods or an update from developer Sledgehammer Games in order to add this missing feature - although it will never likely come to pass.

Multiplayer co-op modes available for Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3 has a wide selection of multiplayer modes (Image via Activision)

As an alternative, you can progress through the multiplayer campaigns of MW3 instead, along with their buddies. MW3 offers a suit of multiplayer options, including:

A set of 16 maps from the original version of Modern Warfare 2, reimagined and remastered.

Additionally, classic game modes will be added to the game. These include “Kill Confirmed” and “Hardpoint”.

A tweaked War Mode from Call of Duty: WWII.

An open-world Zombies mode, with PvE elements. Players will form teams to take down AI-controlled zombies with progression similar to that of the DMZ mode in Warzone 2.0 - coupled with short story segments for the Zombies campaign.

MW3 is set to release on November 10, 2023 across the PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.