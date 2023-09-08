Call of Duty Warzone 2 community is disappointed with the new Fort Resurgence map on Al Mazrah, which only allows players to use Al Bagra fortress on the map. Battle royale player "Mrtreebeard84" posted on Reddit:

"Can we remove Fortress resurgence and have Al Mazrah resurgence instead?"

Warzone 2 features various modes in its playlist, but the Resurgence mode may be the most popular one as it provides both fast-paced combat and free redeploys to a certain extent. This makes it harder for players to hold positions without a proper class setup.

That said, the presence of a singular structure on the POI makes Fort Resurgence frustrating as players start to camp every possible corner, making it hard for a team to secure a winning location. Thus, the chances of winning heavily side with the lucky squad.

This has caused a string of discussions among players to remove the new map on the playlist.

Let us take a closer look at the community’s outlook on the new Warzone 2 Fort Resurgence map.

Warzone 2 fans are disappointed with new Fort Resurgence map

Call of Duty Warzone 2 player and Reddit user "Mrtreebeard84" opened a discussion on the platform and cited their dissatisfaction with the latest playlist addition. The new map was released after the Season 5 Reloaded update went live for the entire player base. The new Resurgence map is quite small, leaving players with little to no room for any evasive maneuvers.

The player suggested that the Resurgence mode would receive more attention if it were hosted over Al Mazrah with random circles over any Point of Interest (POI).

They drew a comparison with the prequel’s Caldera map and pointed out it produced better results. The post further states that if all else fails, the developers could bring back Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep.

A percentage of players chimed in and commented in agreement, stating that Warzone 2 is best suited for Resurgence. Moreover, the game has a fast Time-To-Kill (TTK), making it easier to score a kill and face elimination in a matter of seconds. The players also suggest bringing back Massive Resurgence as it made playing on Al Mazrah more fun.

The community’s concerns rise as the developers seem to have turned a blind eye towards their demands. This can prove to be detrimental as the game would receive new playable content but miss the mark with what players actually want.

That said, this could all be avoided if the publisher waved a green flag to change the Resurgence POI from Al Bagra Fortress to any other place.

The comments section changed the course and discussed how Ashika Island may be the best Resurgence map, as Vondel allows players to camp out in different buildings. Piling up with the dissatisfaction of Vondel’s performance in the mode, the community bash Fort Resurgence even more, stating it manages to be worse than the other maps.

