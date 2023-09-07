Best Warzone 2 loadout in Warzone 2 after September 6 update

On September 6, Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 received an update that included various nerfs to meta weapons, bug fixes, and gameplay improvements. Season 5 Reloaded weapon balancing tweaks came and went without affecting Warzone's short-range meta much. However, the battle royale's long-range performance was significantly altered.
While this patch mostly focused on bug fixes, two Warzone 2 weapons were also nerfed, owing to their prevalence in loadouts across the game. Considering the weapon changes are unique to WZ2, Modern Warfare 2 gamers will not notice them.
To assist players in winning more gunfights and matches, this guide will take a closer look at the best loadout for Warzone 2 after the September 6 update.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.
Which is the best weapon to use in Warzone 2 after the September 6 update?
Season 5 Reloaded weapon balancing tweaks came and went without affecting Warzone's short-range meta much. However, the battle royale's long range was significantly altered. The Cronen Squall received a minor buff, while the M13B got a much-needed one. The M13B is now the most popular weapon, with a 17.5% selection rate, according to WZ2 meta.
A powerful assault rifle, the M13B is making a comeback in Season 5, rising from a niche to a meta weapon. Season 5 of WZ2 is currently in progress, and the meta has evolved drastically. The M13B is a great example of this, as it has a high pick rate in the game.
The M13B rates among the best ARs, with a consistent firing rate and strong damage output. With the right attachments, the lack of damage drop-off makes it perfect for mid-range to long-range combat.
The section below will discuss the finest class configuration for the AR, as well as the greatest Perks and Equipment to assist players in crafting the best M13B loadout in WZ2.
Best M13B loadout for Warzone 2 after September 6 update
At medium to long ranges, the M13B is one of the more accurate assault rifles in MW2, with outstanding recoil management. The build below prioritizes recoil control and long-range usability:
Attachments
- Optic: Aim OP-V4
- Muzzle: Komodo Heavy
- Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
- Magazine: 60 Round Mag
Perk Package
- Base Perk 1: Overkill
- Base Perk 2: High Alert
- Bonus Perk: Fast Hands
- Ultimate Perk: Double Time
Equipment
- Lethal: Drill Charge
- Tactical: Smoke Grenade
Every damage multiplier position for the M13B was raised in Season 5 Reloaded. The adjustment was sufficient to reclaim the top place for the fast-firing AR. Long-range battles still favor battle rifles and LMGs, but you will be hard-pressed to find a better weapon for Resurgence matches.
Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.