Call of Duty released the Carbon Dated Prime Gaming bundle in MW3 and Warzone, which players can grab for free. From time to time, Call of Duty launches free cosmetic bundles in collaboration with Amazon Prime. These bundles contain in-game accessories including weapon blueprints, charms, stickers, and vinyl.

The Carbon Dated Prime Gaming bundle features items with a prehistoric aesthetic. This article will highlight the new free pack, including its contents and how to get them.

How to get the new Carbon Dated Prime Gaming bundle for free in Warzone and MW3

Link your Activision account to your Prime Gaming account. Go to Prime Gaming's official website. Go to the Featured Section and find the Carbon Dated Prime Gaming bundle. Select the bundle. You will be redirected to another page. Choose the "Get in-game content option." Open MW3 and Warzone to find the in-game contents unlocked on your account.

The bundle is only available until June 21, 2024, so make sure to claim it before the reward expires.

If you don't have a Prime membership yet, go to Amazon's official website and create an account. Once you have an account, select "Try Prime" and choose the free trial option. Follow the payment instructions to activate your membership and redeem the bundle.

What's included in the Carbon Dated Prime Gaming bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

Carbon Dated Prime Gaming bundle (Image via Activision)

The Carbon Dated Prime bundle includes the following contents:

"Mesozoic" Weapon Blueprint for RAM-7 Assault Rifle

Weapon Blueprint for RAM-7 Assault Rifle "Extinction" Weapon Blueprint for Longbow

Weapon Blueprint for Longbow "Fossil Record" Charm

Charm "Dino-mite" Vinyl

These items can only be used in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

Meanwhile, MW3 and Warzone are in the final week of Season 3 Reloaded. Season 4 will start on May 29, 2024, and is expected to introduce three new maps and four new game modes. Moreover, the fan-favorite Kar98K weapon is also set to return in the upcoming season.

