CDL 2023 Championship weekend Day 2 results: LA Thieves loses to Seattle Surge, Toronto Ultra qualified to Winners Final, and more

Day 2 of the CDL 2023 Championship weekend concluded smoothly, with happy and sad emotions. Winners were eligible to qualify, but losers were eliminated from the competition. Regardless, the pros demonstrated some spectacular gameplay for the fans to enjoy. The Grand Final is soon approaching, and everyone is waiting to see who will take home the global championship trophy.

For the CDL 2023 Championship, the top eight teams in the regular season standings competed in a double-elimination bracket format. After Day 2, six teams remained, while two were eliminated from the competition.

LA Thieves and Minnesota RØKKR were eliminated from the CDL 2023 Championship

The champion of the 2022 CDL Championship, LA Thieves, had a tough competition this time and couldn't advance after two straight losses. Minnesota RØKKR suffered the same fate and was knocked out of the tournament.

Conversely, the New York Subliners and Toronto Ultra were fantastic and overcame all their obstacles. Both teams qualified for the Winners' Final. The upper bracket losing teams were given another chance to compete in the event by competing in the CDL 2023 Championship Elimination Round 2.

Elimination Round 1

Match 1 - Los Angeles Thieves vs. Seattle Surge (Embassy: LAT 161 - SEA 250, El Asilo: LAT 6 - SEA 2, El Asilo: LAT 2 - SEA 3, Mercado: LAT 250 - SEA 210, Fortress: LAT 4 - SEA 6)

(Embassy: LAT 161 - SEA 250, El Asilo: LAT 6 - SEA 2, El Asilo: LAT 2 - SEA 3, Mercado: LAT 250 - SEA 210, Fortress: LAT 4 - SEA 6) Match 2 - Minnesota RØKKR vs. Boston Breach (Fortress: MIN 87 - BOS 250, Mercado: MIN 6 - BOS 2, El Asilo: MIN 0 - BOS 3, Hotel: MIN 211 - BOS 250)

Winners Round 2

Match 1 - Toronto Ultra vs. Atlanta FaZe (Mercado: TOR 250 - ATL 162, Embassy: TOR 2 - ATL 2, El Asilo: TOR 3 - ATL 0, Fortress: TOR 250 - ATL 221)

(Mercado: TOR 250 - ATL 162, Embassy: TOR 2 - ATL 2, El Asilo: TOR 3 - ATL 0, Fortress: TOR 250 - ATL 221) Match 2 - New York Subliners vs. OpTix Texas (Hotel: NYSL 250 - OPTX 130, Hotel: NYSL 4 - OPTX 6, Hotel: NYSL 3 - OPTX 1, Hydro: NYSL 250 - OPTX 246)

Results of Elimination Round 1

Los Angeles Thieves vs. Seattle Surge (2 - 3)

Minnesota RØKKR vs. Boston Breach (1 - 3)

Results of Winners Round 2

Toronto Ultra vs. Atlanta FaZe (3 - 1)

New York Subliners vs. OpTix Texas (3 - 1)

Schedule for Elimination Round 2

Sunday, June 18, 12:30 am: Seattle Surge (SEA) vs. OpTix Texas (OPTX)

Sunday, June 18, 2:00 am: Boston Breach (BOS) vs. Atlanta FaZe (ATL)

Schedule for Winners Final

Sunday, June 18, 3:30 am: New York Subliners (NYSL) vs. Toronto Ultra (TOR)

The CDL 2023 Championship Grand Finals is scheduled on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 12:30 am.

Poll : 0 votes