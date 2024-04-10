DNGR Buds bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

Call of Duty developers have recently added a new DNGR Buds bundle in MW3 and Warzone Season 3. The latest cosmetic bundle focuses on providing two amazing exclusive weapon upgrades for some popular guns. The pack also contains numerous items like Calling Card and Sticker.

This article will mention the necessary details players need to know about the DNGR Buds weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone and whether it's worth owning.

Note: Parts of this article are based on the author's opinion.

DNGR Buds bundle in MW3 and Warzone

DNGR Buds weapon bundle in MW3 (Image via Activision)

The DNGR Buds bundle in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone costs 1,200 COD Points, equivalent to $11 of real-world money to acquire the required COD Points in case players don't already have them. When compared to recent weapon-based bundles, this one is considerably affordable.

Here's how players can get the DNGR Buds bundle in MW3 and Warzone.

Go to the in-game store of Modern Warfare 3. Look for the DNGR Buds bundle. Select the Purchase option provided you have the required number of COD Points.

For players who aren't quite aware of COD Points and their real-world money value in the game, here's a list showing the points and how much they cost to own different kinds of bundles in MW3.

200 COD Points: $2.99

$2.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1000) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000) COD Points: $149.99

What's there for players in DNGR Buds bundle and is it worth buying?

The bundle has six items, of which two are special weapon blueprints. The remaining four rewards are Calling Card, Large Decal, Sticker, and Charm. Below is the full list of what players can get under this weapon bundle:

DNGR Buds weapon bundle in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

"Torched Ego" Weapon Blueprint for Sidewinder Battle Rifle

Weapon Blueprint for Sidewinder Battle Rifle "Danger Flavor" Weapon Blueprint for WSP-9 Submachine Gun

Weapon Blueprint for WSP-9 Submachine Gun "Danger Red" Calling Card

Calling Card "Danger!" Large Decal

Large Decal "DNGR" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "The Face of Danger" Weapon Charm

Players can avoid buying this bundle as there's no worthy reason to purchase it. The two weapon blueprints don't have any special firing or death effect. Additionally. there's no Operator skin to compel players to buy this cosmetic pack.

