Rebirth Soldier Ultra Skin in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

Call of Duty has been dropping skin bundles left and right and players can now get the Rebirth Soldier Ultra Skin bundle in MW3 and Warzone. The new pack was released in the first week of Season 3 alongside Godzilla x Kong crossover bundles such as Empire Skar, Shimo, and Kong Tracer Packs.

The Rebirth Soldier is a standard bundle containing an Operator skin, some weapon blueprints, and in-game accessories. This article will highlight everything you need to know about the new cosmetic pack in MW3 and Warzone, including its price, contents, and if it's worth buying.

What is the price of the Rebirth Soldier Ultra Skin in MW3 and Warzone?

The Rebirth Soldier Ultra Skin in MW3 and Warzone share the same price as the standard bundles in the in-game store, which costs 2,400 Call of Duty Points (CP). This roughly costs $20 when converted to cash, although you can offset the price by using extra CP from past purchases.

Check the official Call of Duty CP-cash conversion list below:

200 CoD Points: $1.99

500 CoD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99

Once you have enough CP, go to either Modern Warfare 3 or Warzone store to purchase the bundle. The contents of the pack will be available in both titles after purchase.

What's included in the Rebirth Soldier Ultra skin in MW3 and Warzone?

Electroflare weapon blueprint for Striker 9 (Image via Activision)

The new bundle comes with an Operator skin, two weapon blueprints, a finishing move, and some in-game accessories. These items all share the same red robotic design that resembles a Power Ranger in a gray and red suit.

Here are the full contents of the bundle:

"Alpha Guard" Operator Skin (Nolan)

"Electroflare" Striker 9 Weapon Blueprint

"Nexus" KV Inhibitor Weapon Blueprint

"Playing Catch" Finishing Move

"Big Yawn" Weapon Charm

"Battle Tested" Calling Card

"Brute-Force" Loading Screen

Is the Rebirth Soldier Ultra skin in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

The Rebirth Soldier Ultra Skin is definitely worth the purchase with its great Tracer effects, and cool finishing move. The Operator Skin is also well-designed and the weapon choices for the weapon blueprints are decent.

If you want something futuristic and don't fancy the Godzilla x Kong crossover bundles currently available in the store, this ultra skin bundle is up your alley.

