Empire Skar King Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

The Empire Skar King Tracer Pack is finally available in the in-game store of MW3 and Warzone. As part of Call of Duty's crossover with Godzilla x Kong, Activision released a couple of bundles for players to purchase. In total, there are three Godzilla x Kong-themed tracer packs that can be bought and equipped to gain an XP boost in the ongoing Battle for the Hollow Earth event in MW3 and Warzone.

This article will look into the Empire Skar King Tracer Pack in detail, including its price, pack contents, and whether it's worth your money.

What is the price of the Empire Skar King Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

Similar to the other Godzilla x Kong-themed bundles, the Empire Skar King is priced at 2,400 Call of Duty Points (CP), which roughly costs $20 if you are going to top up the full amount. However, you can further reduce the price of this bundle if you have some CP saved up from past transactions.

Here's the in-game CP-cash conversion at Call of Duty for your reference:

200 CoD Points: $1.99

500 CoD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99

To purchase the bundle, head to the in-game store in Modern Warfare 3 or Warzone and select the Empire Skar King Tracer Pack. Choose the purchase option to unlock the contents to both titles.

What’s included in the Empire Skar King Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

The contents of the new tracer pack are similar to other bundles in the crossover event. It has an operator skin, two weapon blueprints, and a couple of in-game accessories.

Check the list below for all the inclusions in the new bundle:

"Skar King" Operator Skin

"Skar Shredder" AMR9 Weapon Blueprint

"Reign of Pain" RAM-9 Weapon Blueprint

"Whipslashed Unleashed" Finishing Move

"Destroyer of Worlds" Large Decal

"Whip-Slash Unleashed" Loading Screen

"Bone Crusher" Weapon Charm"

Is the Empire Skar King Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

The bundles for the Godzilla x Kong crossover event are undeniably beautiful in terms of design and content. The Empire Skar King is definitely worth the price, although the Shimo Tracer Pack stands out as the best from the lineup. However, if you have the budget for multiple skins, the entire Godzilla x Kong bundle lineup should be at the top of your choices.

