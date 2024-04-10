Renetti to receive nerf in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone in "near future"

As confirmed by Raven Software, the Renetti handgun is in line to receive some nerfs in the upcoming updates. The weapon arrived in the saga with the release of Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and has been integrated with Warzone like with other new additions to the arsenal. However, a section of the community feels it is too powerful and needs to be balanced for a better gameplay experience.

Let us take a closer look at the possible nerfs that could affect the Renetti in MW3 and Warzone in the upcoming seasonal updates.

Disclaimer: Parts of this article are speculative and reflect the writer's opinions.

Raven Software confirms Renetti to undergo adjustments in future updates

Raven Software, one of the developer studios for Call of Duty, posted on X, mentioning that the team is working on some new adjustments for the Renetti which would likely be released very soon. This is great news for players who regularly ask for a weapon to be nerfed. However, the exact timeline for this specific update was not confirmed by Activision or the devs.

The community appears divided about this new development, with some members stating that the Renetti is not overpowered or ruining the overall experience. Meanwhile, others commented that the devs balancing even a handgun shows commitment and would be a healthy step towards creating a fair playing ground for all.

The popular Handgun could receive a list of different nerfs including a decrease in overall damage output, fire rate, accuracy, and even handling. The devs could potentially ban the conversion kits from being used in the multiplayer ranked mode. The team could also aim to increase reload time, recoil kick, and Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed.

It is important to note that these nerfs are not confirmed by the publisher or the developers, so you would need to wait for the final patch notes. Enthusiasts can follow the official Call of Duty X page for the latest announcements and news.

