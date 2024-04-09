Modern Warfare 3 player count on Steam crosses 160,000 players in 2024

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3's player count reached its highest on Steam in 2024, with over 160,000 active players. It is interesting to note that the game recently went past 150,000 concurrent players on the digital storefront. Now, it has surpassed its record in just three days.

Also, developers Sledgehammer Games will be pleased with the Modern Warfare 3 player count going back on track on the Steam platform.

Modern Warfare 3 player count at its best on Steam in 2024 with 166,772 peak concurrent players

Modern Warfare 3 player count on Steam (Image via SteamDB.info)

Modern Warfare 3's player count has increased substantially over the last 30 days. After attaining a peak player count of 157,439, Modern Warfare 3 recently clocked 166,772 peak concurrent players on Steam, according to SteamDB.info. In other words, this is the best the title has performed on the PC game-based platform.

The game has witnessed a peak active player count of over 160,000 after three months. The last time it happened was in December 2023. Since then, the latest installment from publisher Activision has struggled to maintain a strong player count until now.

A major reason for Modern Warfare 3 player count witnessing a spike on Steam is the constant efforts of developers in offering content-based updates. Moreover, they have also been listening to the COD community in taking feedback and providing the most requested bug fixes and solutions.

Plus, the multiplayer experience of MW3 has been well received by fans this time, compared to its predecessor, MW2.

MW3 Season 3 has offered more content for players

The release of the Season 3 update has brought in a plethora of new content, including exciting events, fresh weapon options, and maps, just like the previous two seasons.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

The developers have dropped options like Emergency and Growhouse in a collection of 6 new core 6v6 multiplayer maps. In addition, there are some new game modes like Capture the Flag, One in the Chamber, Escort, and Minefield, alongside several Field Upgrades and fresh Perk options.

