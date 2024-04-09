How to unlock Beast Glove Melee weapon in Warzone and MW3

The Beast Glove Melee weapon in Warzone and MW3 is a brand-new cosmetic for the Gladiator weapon. It is part of an exclusive collection that has been introduced with the brand-new Godzilla x Kong Battle for Hollow Earth event in MW3 and Warzone. Along with a range of premium cosmetics, this event brings players a ton of free rewards and collectible items.

This article will explore all the possible avenues on how you can get your hands on the Beast Glove Melee weapon in Warzone and MW3. For a detailed brief, read below.

How to get Beast Glove Melee weapon in Warzone and MW3

Beast Glove Melee weapon (Image via Activision and YT.com/@TheseKnivesOnly)

The Beast Glove Melee weapon in Warzone and MW3 can only be unlocked by purchasing all four premium bundles which will be released with the Godzilla x Kong Battle for Hollow Earth event. Here is a list of all the Tracer Packs and their cosmetics that you will have to purchase to get your hands on the Beast Glove Melee weapon skin:

1) Shimo Tracer Pack

Shimo Operator skin for Byline

Glacial Cold Blueprint for MCW

Frost Bite Blueprint for Striker

Sub-zero Destruction loading screen

Ancient Ice weapon charm

Flash Freeze skin for Stun Grenade

Frostbite Finish finishing move

Precursor large decal

2) Skar King Tracer Pack

Skar King operator skin for Soap

Skar Shredder blueprint for AMR9

Destroyer of Worlds large decal

Whip-slash Unleashed loading screen

Reign of Pain blueprint for RAM-9

Whiplashed Unleashed finishing move

Bone Crusher weapon charm

3) Kong Tracer Pack

Kong Armor operator skin for Scorch

Bow to No-One large decal

Mini Kong weapon charm

Titan Tech Rifle blueprint for Bruen Mk. 9

Monarch Stinger blueprint for SVA 545

Kong’s Knuckleslamwich finishing move

The New Empire loading screen

4) Godzilla Tracer Pack

Titanus Godzilla operator skin for Jabber

Charged Up blueprint for Longbow

Heat Raynade equipment skin

Feel the Heat Ray finishing move

King of the Monsters large decal

Evolved Fury blueprint for HRM-9

Titan Overcharge loading screen

Titanus Slumber weapon charm

Each Tracer Pack will cost you 2400 Premium Call of Duty Points, bringing the entire total to around 9600 Call of Duty Points or 80 USD. The Beast Glove Melee weapon in Warzone and MW3 is one of the priciest cosmetics ever released in Call of Duty, and without fulfilling the criteria mentioned above, there is no other means to get your hands on this weapon skin.

