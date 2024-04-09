How to unlock Beast Glove Melee weapon in Warzone and MW3

The Beast Glove Melee weapon in Warzone and MW3 is a brand-new cosmetic for the Gladiator weapon. It is part of an exclusive collection that has been introduced with the brand-new Godzilla x Kong Battle for Hollow Earth event in MW3 and Warzone. Along with a range of premium cosmetics, this event brings players a ton of free rewards and collectible items.
This article will explore all the possible avenues on how you can get your hands on the Beast Glove Melee weapon in Warzone and MW3. For a detailed brief, read below.
How to get Beast Glove Melee weapon in Warzone and MW3
The Beast Glove Melee weapon in Warzone and MW3 can only be unlocked by purchasing all four premium bundles which will be released with the Godzilla x Kong Battle for Hollow Earth event. Here is a list of all the Tracer Packs and their cosmetics that you will have to purchase to get your hands on the Beast Glove Melee weapon skin:
1) Shimo Tracer Pack
- Shimo Operator skin for Byline
- Glacial Cold Blueprint for MCW
- Frost Bite Blueprint for Striker
- Sub-zero Destruction loading screen
- Ancient Ice weapon charm
- Flash Freeze skin for Stun Grenade
- Frostbite Finish finishing move
- Precursor large decal
2) Skar King Tracer Pack
- Skar King operator skin for Soap
- Skar Shredder blueprint for AMR9
- Destroyer of Worlds large decal
- Whip-slash Unleashed loading screen
- Reign of Pain blueprint for RAM-9
- Whiplashed Unleashed finishing move
- Bone Crusher weapon charm
3) Kong Tracer Pack
- Kong Armor operator skin for Scorch
- Bow to No-One large decal
- Mini Kong weapon charm
- Titan Tech Rifle blueprint for Bruen Mk. 9
- Monarch Stinger blueprint for SVA 545
- Kong’s Knuckleslamwich finishing move
- The New Empire loading screen
4) Godzilla Tracer Pack
- Titanus Godzilla operator skin for Jabber
- Charged Up blueprint for Longbow
- Heat Raynade equipment skin
- Feel the Heat Ray finishing move
- King of the Monsters large decal
- Evolved Fury blueprint for HRM-9
- Titan Overcharge loading screen
- Titanus Slumber weapon charm
Each Tracer Pack will cost you 2400 Premium Call of Duty Points, bringing the entire total to around 9600 Call of Duty Points or 80 USD. The Beast Glove Melee weapon in Warzone and MW3 is one of the priciest cosmetics ever released in Call of Duty, and without fulfilling the criteria mentioned above, there is no other means to get your hands on this weapon skin.
