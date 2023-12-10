Do you need PS Plus to play Warzone?

Call of Duty Warzone is available on different supported platforms, including PlayStation. PS users can purchase the PS Plus subscription service to enjoy various perks like online game data storage and access to paid titles that refresh every month. This is a great way to expand your library and experience new games without paying for the entire title. This can also help you maintain your device storage, as you can remove the games later.

The current Warzone came out alongside Modern Warfare 2 in 2022 and as a sequel to Activision’s previous battle royale. Shortly after, the devs shut down the older game and consolidated its position as the primary free-to-play title in the Call of Duty HQ platform. The same is available throughout all the supported devices - be it consoles or PCs (Steam and Battle.net).

This article will highlight if you require PS Plus to play Warzone.

Is PS Plus required to access Warzone?

No, you do not need to have a PS Plus subscription to play Warzone. Activision’s 2022 battle royale title does not require any type of transaction for you to play the game. You can simply download the standalone title, install it, and start queuing up for online lobbies. It is a great way to experience the new-gen Call of Duty title before committing to the $70 multiplayer shooter.

The best part about this battle royale is that you can have the same level of access to almost all the gameplay content, including exclusive store bundles, game modes, and limited-time game modes. You can participate in such events and complete the challenges to earn attractive rewards like operator skins, calling cards, and weapon blueprints.

This provides a great opportunity for both new and seasoned players to expand their cosmetics collection and enjoy cross-progression on all the weapons. If you are up for a grind, Activision’s battle royale might be the perfect match for you, as it has a long list of items that need to be unlocked and leveled up.

What is the new Warzone Season 1 update?

The new update arrived alongside Modern Warfare 3’s inaugural seasonal patch and kick-started the much-awaited integration of Warzone with Activision’s latest multiplayer shooter. It introduced several new movement and gunplay mechanics that were present in MW3, increasing the pace of the game.

The new update brought along popular maneuvers like slide canceling, reload canceling, tac stance, and Aim Down Sight (ADS) while sliding. These are only some changes that have the most impact on playstyles and overall gameplay experience. The game received one of the biggest maps, Urzikstan, as well in this new seasonal update.

However, MW3 players had access to the map through the zombie mode and had a chance to witness it in a monster-infested scenario.

