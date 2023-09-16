"Dumbest thing ever" Warzone 2 fans slam Unhinged BR Solos in Season 5 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 fans are upset with the brand new Unhinged BR Solos mode as it allows players to use 'assimilation' and create an unfair advantage against a smaller group of players. A Reddit user, u/Picotrain1988, vocalized their frustration and highlighted the issues that they encountered. According to their post, the situation is frustrating as players who managed to get a few kills are subsequently vulnerable to being taken down by six random players due to the assimilation mechanic in this new mode.

In the Reddit post, the user stated,

"Unhinged BR Solos has got be by far the dumbest thing I've ever seen"

Other users have mostly agreed with the nuisance and joined the thread criticizing this brand-new mode in Warzone 2. While Activision introduced this mode to create a fun environment in the game, removing the normal Solos mode and adding the assimilation feature raised some questions regarding the gameplay balance. Read on to learn more about what the community has to say about it.

Warzone 2 fans criticize Activision for replacing Solos with Unhinged BR Solos

If you are not fond of what Unhinged BR Solos in Warzone 2 is, it's an assimilation-based mode that allows players to team up. This means you can recruit enemy players in your team and expand your squad up to six players in one match. While this seems chaotic and fun, it can be annoying for players who love to go solo in battle royale.

A user named GroundbreakingKey964 stated that this mode,

"kind of defeats the point of Solos".

If a player wants to play with randoms, they can easily matchmake in quads or trios, and that will also enable equal opportunity for the opponent team while engaging in firefights.

Players are also annoyed because Activision does not let them choose between the normal Solos mode and the Unhinged one. Compared to Buy Back Solos, this new mode is a lot different and invites a new style of gameplay that the community isn't familiar with. Hence, players are disappointed with Activision's decision to replace the iconic Solo mode.

However, some players have also criticized the ones who are complaining about them. According to them, players need to adapt to the new gameplay style in order to have fun.

Although it's a limited-time mode, do you think that replacing normal Solos with Unhinged BR Solos is a good idea? Let us know in the comments. For more updates regarding Warzone 2, follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.