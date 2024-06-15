The fastest TTK FJX Horus SMG loadout in Warzone is a force to be reckoned with. It can take down a fully armored enemy in just 602ms at ranges up to 12 meters and 716ms at ranges between 12 to 24 meters, making it a fast-killing machine. However, players cannot achieve these stats on the barebones SMG without equipping any attachments.

Hence, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at the attachments that will help you build the fastest TTK FJX Horus SMG loadout in Warzone.

Fastest TTK FJX Horus SMG loadout in Warzone Season 4

To create the fastest TTK FJX Horus SMG loadout in Warzone Season 4, use the following attachments:

Muzzle: Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider

Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel: Martis Heavy Barrel

Martis Heavy Barrel Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds

9mm High Grain Rounds Magazine: 48 Round Mag

Trending

Here's how these attachments improve the FJX Horus and help you achieve the fastest TTK:

Building fastest TTK FJX Horus SMG loadout in Warzone(Image via Activision)

The Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider helps in lowering the vertical as well as horizontal recoil of the SMG. It also assists in stabilizing the firing aim. But the primary reason to use this attachment is to shorten the radar pings, which help you stay undetected from enemies that aren't close by.

The Martis Heavy Barrel improves accuracy by lowering the recoil, helping with gun kick control. Furthermore, it stabilizes the firing aim. Having a weapon with the accuracy factors tuned ensures that all bullets connect to the target, thus helping in achieving the fast time to kill.

The XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop helps in achieving better mobility with the gun. It improves the sprint-to-fire speed, aim down sight speed, aim walking speed, and overall movement speed with the SMG equipped.

One of the most important attachments in this list is the 9mm High Grain Rounds, which improve the bullet velocity and damage range, enabling you to get the fast TTK at longer distances.

Finally, you need the 48 Round Magazine, which gives you additional bullets per magazine and makes sure that you do not run out of bullets in the middle of a fight. Having more bullets per magazine is crucial in Warzone as most players will have shields equipped, requiring more damage output (more bullets) to eliminate them.

That covers the fastest TTK FJX Horus SMG loadout in Warzone Season 4. This loadout is curated for those who love to play aggressively and get up to their foes' faces. However, if you have a laid-back playstyle, we recommend you switch the Martis Heavy Barrel with the SYN9 Long Barrel for improved stability and damage range.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles: