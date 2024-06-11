How to unlock the RX-78-2 camo in MW3 and Warzone?

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Jun 11, 2024
RX-78-2 camo in MW3 and Warzone being inspected
RX-78-2 camo unlock guide in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

The RX-78-2 camo in MW3 and Warzone is a part of the limited-time Mobile Suit Gundam Legends Event. This camo can be equipped with all the weapons in the game, including melee weapons such as the Gutter Knife, Karambit, Gladiator, and more. Although the RX-78-2 camo isn't animated, it is worth checking out as it carries a Gundam theme, which gives the weapon a white camo base with yellow, red, and blue stripes, that make it stand out from the rest.

So how do you go about unlocking it? It is actually quite simple and all you have to do is to earn experience points by playing MW3 and Warzone. Having said that, in this brief guide, we'll take a closer look at how you can unlock the RX-78-2 camo in MW3 and Warzone.

Guide to unlocking RX-78-2 camo in MW3 and Warzone

To unlock the RX-78-2 camo in MW3 and Warzone you must earn 420,000 XP in the Mobile Suit Gundam Legends Event. There are no challenges or specific tasks involved to unlock the camo and all you have to do is to earn XP in-game. That's it.

Unlocking the RX-78-2 camo in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)
Unlocking the RX-78-2 camo in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

However, if you are just getting started with the event, it will take you a while to get all those 420,000 XP. To speed things up, it is recommended to take advantage of the in-game Weekly Challenges in all the game modes i.e., Multiplayer, Zombies, and Battle Royale, coupled with Double XP Tokens. This will speed things up by a lot and you will be able to unlock the camo in no time.

If you play Multiplayer only, it is recommended to focus on objective-based modes like Domination, Hardpoint, or Kill Confirmed. In the Battle Royale title, it is advised to play Plunder. These modes can be quite rewarding when it comes to experience points.

It is worth noting here that your efforts to earn player XP will be counted across all the game modes and you don't have to earn it only in Battle Royale or Multiplayer or Zombies.

Having said that, if you like the skin and want to unlock it, it is highly advised to get started on the grind as soon as possible. The RX-78-2 camo will only be available until the Mobile Suit Gundam Legends Event is live. Once it concludes, you will no longer be able to get the camo.

The Mobile Suit Gundam Legends Event will conclude on June 19, 2024, and you must unlock it before that to be able to use this camo.

That covers everything that you need to know about unlocking the RX-78-2 camo in MW3 and Warzone.

