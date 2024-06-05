MW3 and Warzone Season 4 Week 2 challenges: How to complete, rewards, and more

The MW3 and Warzone Season 4 Week 2 challenges are currently underway. Call of Duty hasn't changed how such tasks work. In Season 4 Week 2, players are presented with seven challenges across these three modes: Multiplayer, Battle Royale, and Zombies. Each task yields XP rewards, and completing any five of the seven challenges in any mode will grant the player Week 2's JAK Aftermarket Kit.

This article will list all the MW3 and Warzone Season 4 Week 2 challenges as well as their unique rewards. It will also tell you what you need to do to complete them.

All MW3 and Warzone Season 4 Week 2 challenges and their rewards

MW3 Multiplayer

All MW3 Multiplayer Season 4 Week 2 challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)

MW3's Multiplayer Season 4 Week 2 challenges are quite easy to complete. In fact, they are easier than Week 1's challenges. Most of Week 2's tasks require you to get kills using Sniper Rifles or Marksman Rifles. Here are all the MW3 Multiplayer challenges this week:

Get 40 Operator Kills with a Recommended Sniper Rifle - 2,500 XP

Get 20 Operator Kills with Sights equipped to a Recommended SMG - 5,000 XP

Get 12 Operator Kills with a Silenced Weapon While Prone - 7,500 XP

Get 10 Operator Hipfire Kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle or Sniper Rifle - 10,000 XP

Get 15 Operator Kills after Reloading with Recommended Battle Rifles - 5,000 XP

Recommended Assault Rifle set to Full Auto Fire Mode - 5,000 XP

Get 10 Operator Clean Kills while Prone with a Recommended Marksman Rifle or Sniper Rifle - 7,500 XP

MW3 Zombies

All MW3 Zombies Season 4 Week 2 challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)

Similar to Multiplayer, the MW3 Zombies challenges are pretty straightforward. But to complete them all, you will be required to infiltrate Urzikstan quite a few times. Here's what this Week 2's Zombies challenges entail:

Get 200 Kills with a Recommended Sniper Rifle - 2,500 XP

Get 100 Kills with Sights equipped to a Recommended SMG - 5,000 XP

Get 500 Kills with a Silenced Recommended Weapon - 7,500 XP

Get 75 Hipfire Kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle or Sniper Rifle - 10,000 XP

Get 100 Kills after Reloading with Recommended Battle Rifles - 5,000 XP

Get 150 Kills with a Scoped Recommended Assault Rifle - 5,000 XP

Get 10 Kills without being hit 200 times with a Recommended DMR or Sniper Rifle - 7,500 XP

Warzone (Battle Royale)

All Warzone Season 4 Week 2 challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)

The Warzone (Battle Royale) Season 4 Week 2 challenges mostly need you to get kills in specific parts of the Urzikstan map. They are easy, and you will be done with these tasks within a few matches:

In Urzikstan, Open 30 Loot Caches in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo) - 7,500 XP

In Urzikstan, Open 30 Loot Caches in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor) - 7,500 XP

Place in the Top 10, 7 Time(s) - 10,000 XP

Get 7 Operator Kills or Kill Assists with a Recommended Weapon. - 2,500 XP

In Urzikstan, Open 20 Loot Caches in the Eastern Region Military Base (Military Base, Farms) - 5,000 XP

In Urzikstan, Open 20 Loot Caches in the Central Region (Old Town, Low Town) - 5000 XP

Complete 20 Contract(s) - 5,000 XP

Final reward for completing MW3 and Warzone Season 4 Week 2 challenges

The final reward for completing MW3 and Warzone Season 4 Week 2 challenges is the JAK Requiem Aftermarket Conversion Kit for the Kastov 762 and Kastov 545. To earn it, you must complete any five Multiplayer, Zombies, or Battle Royale challenges in Season 4 Week 2.

Then, you'll be able to use it on your Kastov 762 and Kastov 545. However, you must ensure that these rifles are at their maximum levels — 21 for the former gun and 19 for the latter — to be able to equip them with this kit.

That covers all there is to know about the MW3 and Warzone Season 4 Week 2 challenges.

