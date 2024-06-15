The best FJX Horus Sniper Support loadout in Warzone can be extremely lethal in the right hands. This SMG boasts a high fire rate and damage output at close to medium ranges, making it one of the best guns in the shooter at the moment. While it already is a fantastic pick as a primary weapon, it truly shines when used as a Sniper Support weapon.

At close ranges, it can outperform many other SMGs or even Assault Rifles in the game. It can shred through enemies in seconds, making it a reliable choice for all scenarios.

However, without any attachments equipped, the barebone weapon isn't the best, especially when players intend to use it alongside a Sniper Rifle. Hence, this brief takes a look at the best FJX Horus Sniper Support loadout in Warzone to help you win more fights.

Best FJX Horus Sniper Support loadout in Warzone Season 4

To build the best FJX Horus Sniper Support loadout in Warzone Season 4, use the following attachments:

Muzzle: Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider

Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

JAK Glassless Optic Stock: Ripper Light Stock

Ripper Light Stock Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Conversion Kit: JAK Scimitar Kit

Here's how these attachments will affect the SMG:

Building the best FJX Horus Sniper Support loadout in Warzone with the JAK Scimitar Kit (Image via Activision)

The Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider is one of the best Muzzle attachments in the game. It lowers both the vertical as well as the horizontal recoil, making the gun more accurate. Furthermore, it shortens the radar pings, ensuring you're not exposed to enemies who are not near you.

Optics are a preference, but you cannot go wrong with the JAK Glassless Optic. This clean and precise optical sight not only gives you a clear picture of your targets but also helps you stabilize the aim. You won't notice the aim stability buff at close ranges but its effects will be felt when you're engaging in mid ranges.

You want your Sniper Support weapon to be mobile to counter the heavy weight of the Sniper Rifle. Ripper Light Stock ensures this. It boosts the character's movement speed with the weapon equipped along with the sprint-to-fire speed, and aim walking speed. But that's not all. This Stock attachment will reduce the hip fire and tactical stance spread.

DR-6 Handstop is another mobility enhancer. It gives a massive boost to the aim down sight speed, aim walking speed, sprint to fire speed, and overall movement speed.

Finally, the JAK Scimitar Kit. This loadout would not have been possible without this Conversion Kit. It increases the gun's bullet velocity and damage range, making it lethal even at medium ranges. Furthermore, it lowers the recoil and gun kick, and stabilizes the firing aim, making the FJX Horus accurate in all scenarios.

That covers the best FJX Horus Sniper Support loadout in Warzone Season 4.

