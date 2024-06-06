Building the best Kastov 762 "no recoil" loadout in Warzone is now possible thanks to the new JAK Requiem Aftermarket Conversion Kit. The Aftermarket Kit came to the game as a reward for completing the Season 4 Week 2 challenges. Equipping this kit essentially rids off all the vertical recoil of the weapon, making it accurate in the shooter. This makes the JAK Requiem Kit the star of the show for this loadout.

However, there are still some horizontal and visual recoil issues on the firearm that need to be reduced. Hence, in this brief guide, we'll take a closer look at the attachments that will allow you to build the best Kastov 762 "no recoil" loadout in Warzone.

Best Kastov 762 "no recoil" loadout in Warzone using the JAK Requiem Aftermarket Conversion Kit

The best Kastov 762 "no recoil" loadout in Warzone is discussed (Image via Activision)

The following are the attachments to curate the best Kastov 762 "no recoil" loadout in Warzone using the JAK Requiem Aftermarket Conversion Kit:

Trending

Conversion Kit: JAK Requiem Aftermarket Conversion Kit

JAK Requiem Aftermarket Conversion Kit Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

Here's how these attachments help make the Kastov 762, notorious for high recoil, a "no recoil" weapon:

The JAK Requiem Aftermarket Conversion Kit is the primary attachment for this build. It essentially reduces all the vertical recoil of the gun, making it extremely accurate. However, it does have a few cons of its own like lowering the rate of fire of the rifle.

As the name suggests, the Shadowstrike Suppressor silences all your gunshots and keeps you off the radar. You can also replace it with VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor L for improved damage range but that won't be necessary considering the Kastov 762 is already a hard hitter. This suppressor also helps with visual recoil, which is a must-have for this build.

The second most important attachment for this build is the Bruen Heavy Support Grip which helps counter the horizontal recoil, reduces the gun kick, and stabilizes the aim. It also helps with visual recoil.

You can never have too many bullets in your magazine. The 40 Round Mag is one of the most crucial attachments. It ensures that you do not run of out bullets in the middle of a gunfight. Furthermore, since all players in Warzone have armor plates equipped, you will need more bullets to completely get through those shields and take them out.

Finally, the JAK Glassless Optic. This is one of the only optical sights in the game that not only provides a clean and precise picture of the targets but also stabilizes your aim. That said, however, optical sights are highly preferential and you can use any Optic in the game based on your liking to build the best Kastov 762 "no recoil" loadout in Warzone.

That covers the best Kastov 762 "no recoil" loadout in Warzone using the new JAK Requiem Aftermarket Conversion Kit. Please note, to equip this kit, you must level up the Kastov 762 to Level 21 (maximum level) in Warzone and needless to say, complete all the Season 4 Week 2 challenges to unlock the kit to equip it to your weapon.

Check our other Call of Duty articles: