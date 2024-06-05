How to unlock JAK Requiem Kit in Warzone and MW3

The JAK Requiem Kit is now available in Warzone and MW3. However, to utilize it, you must first unlock this aftermarket part by completing a required number of Season 4 Week 2 challenges. This Conversion Kit is designed for the Kastov 762 and Kastov 545. It is capable of completely eliminating vertical recoil, making the weapon equipped with it extremely accurate.

It's important to note that to equip the JAK Requiem Kit, you need both rifles to be at their maximum levels. The Kastov 762 AR must be at level 21, and the Kastov 545 AR must be at level 19.

This guide tells you how you can unlock the JAK Requiem Kit in Warzone and MW3.

How to get the JAK Requiem Kit in Warzone and MW3

To unlock the JAK Requiem Kit for the Kastov 762 and the Kastov 545, you must complete any five Season 4 Week 2 challenges in Warzone or MW3. Each week on Wednesday, a new set of tasks becomes available.

MW3 Multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, and Warzone each have its own series of challenges. You must select one set and complete five challenges to unlock this Aftermarket part.

MW3 Multiplayer

All MW3 Multiplayer Season 4 Week 2 challenges (Image via Activision)

Get 40 Operator Kills with a Recommended Sniper Rifle

Get 20 Operator Kills with Sights equipped to a Recommended SMG

Get 12 Operator Kills with a Silenced Weapon While Prone

Get 10 Operator Hipfire Kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle or Sniper Rifle

Get 15 Operator Kills after Reloading with Recommended Battle Rifles

Recommended Assault Rifle set to Full Auto Fire Mode

Get 10 Operator Clean Kills while Prone with a Recommended Marksman Rifle or Sniper Rifle

MW3 Zombies

All MW3 Zombies Season 4 Week 2 challenges (Image via Activision)

Get 200 Kills with a Recommended Sniper Rifle

Get 100 Kills with Sights equipped to a Recommended SMG

Get 500 Kills with a Silenced Recommended Weapon

Get 75 Hipfire Kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle or Sniper Rifle

Get 100 Kills after Reloading with Recommended Battle Rifles

Get 150 Kills with a Scoped Recommended Assault Rifle

Get 10 Kills without being hit 200 times with a Recommended DMR or Sniper Rifle

Warzone (Battle Royale)

All Warzone Season 4 Week 2 challenges (Image via Activision)

In Urzikstan, Open 30 Loot Caches in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)

In Urzikstan, Open 30 Loot Caches in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

Place in the Top 10, 7 Time(s)

Get 7 Operator Kills or Kill Assists with a Recommended Weapon.

In Urzikstan, Open 20 Loot Caches in the Eastern Region Military Base (Military Base, Farms)

In Urzikstan, Open 20 Loot Caches in the Central Region (Old Town, Low Town)

Complete 20 Contract(s)

From the above sets, going for MW3 Multiplayer or WZ tasks is recommended since both modes have easy challenges. The Multiplayer tasks, in particular, are super straightforward and mainly involve getting kills with a sniper or marksman rifle. With the release of the Kar98k, which many players are currently using, these challenges should be easy to complete.

While MW3 Zombies also offers easy challenges, they may take a bit more time as you will need to infil and exfil multiple times to complete any five tasks from that set.

That covers everything there is to know about unlocking the JAK Requiem Kit in Warzone and MW3.