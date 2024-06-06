This Holger 26 loadout is the best meta replacement for DG-58 LSW in Warzone

The Holger 26 has emerged as the best meta replacement for the DG-58 LSW in Warzone. The DG-58 LSW was the go-to weapon for players in the battle royale title. It boasted a superb damage profile along with low recoil, which made it extremely popular. However, a recent update dropped the nerf hammer on the gun, and it is no longer as powerful as it used to be.

This paved the way for other firearms to take the spotlight, and as such, the Holger 26 became the meta replacement. It boasts a similar time-to-kill as the DG-58 pre-nerf, making it the perfect replacement for the weapon. Moreover, it has a fast reload time for an LMG and similar mobility stats. However, it isn't without cons.

The recoil on the Holger 26 isn't as low as that of the DG-58 LSW, which might make it a little challenging for long-range combat. Hence, to get the most out of this weapon, players must equip attachments that help mitigate its weaknesses and improve on its strengths.

In this brief guide, we'll take a closer look at the best Holger 26 loadout in Warzone which replaces the previous meta.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Best Holger 26 loadout in Warzone after the DG-58 LSW nerf

To build the best Holger 26 loadout in Warzone and replace the DG-58 LSW in the game, it is recommended to use the following attachments:

Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

JAK Glassless Optic Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor Barrel: Holger Factory Barrel

Holger Factory Barrel Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Stock: Ascent Lord Stock

The JAK Glassless Optic in Warzone is a clean optical sight that not only gives you a clear picture of your targets but also helps stabilize your aim. This is a must-have attachment for improved accuracy.

The VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor helps with recoil control and silences your gunshots. However, the most interesting quality of this suppressor is that it boosts the damage range and bullet velocity of the weapon, making it deadlier at longer ranges.

The Holger Factory Barrel also helps with recoil control and boosts the bullet velocity and the damage range of the LMG.

The Bruen Heavy Support Grip is another attachment that helps lower recoil and make the weapon more accurate. One of the best things about this grip is that it lowers the horizontal recoil, which is usually harder to counter.

Finally, the Ascent Lord Stock stabilizes the firing aim and helps with recoil control.

All of these attachments, combined with this stock, make the LMG extremely accurate, even at long distances.

That covers everything you need to know about the best Holger 26 loadout as a replacement for the DG-58 LSW after its nerf in Warzone. This loadout excels in all situations but is recommended for mid- and long-range engagements.

