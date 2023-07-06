FaZe Swagg confirms the next Call of Duty is going to be Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is reportedly going to be the next new release from Activision. The upcoming Call of Duty game was confirmed because of a court proceeding that happened on June 30, 2023. The information seems to have slipped up and provided a timeline that Activision’s next shooter is going to release in November 2023. However, the exact launch date or any beta test phases were not confirmed.

Popular Call of Duty player and content creator FaZe Swagg confirmed that the new installment in the series is indeed going to be Modern Warfare 3. He shortly discussed it in a recent YouTube video and showcased the original MW3 title by loading it on an Xbox console. The player took a quick trip down memory lane and cited his disbelief in the game’s optimization and gameplay experience.

Let us take a closer look at FaZe Swagg’s confirmation of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.

What can we expect from Activision’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3?

Activision is one of the biggest video game studios and has established Call of Duty as a massively successful franchise. The title has garnered a huge number of players throughout the years and created a dedicated shooter community. The publisher utilizes various tools like nostalgia to draw more users to its recent titles.

The publisher had previously confirmed the development of a new shooter title that was set to release in 2023. Most enthusiasts started spinning theories about the nature of the upcoming game and what could be expected from it. The most prominent theory that made the round in various social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit revolved around the name Modern Warfare 3.

Fans readily accepted that the next Activision title had a high probability of being named after one of the classics, considering the recent trend. However, they also felt that Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 were lacking, as they shared almost no similarities with the old game. FaZe Swagg highlighted this fact and stated that if the new game was not tethered to the main game, the developers would have missed the mark again.

In the video, Swagg loads up one of the older replays of a match and is visibly amazed at the data being intact and loading without an issue. He further explains that it may be better to dial down the expectations considering the stability and polished state of some of the recent games. He takes a tour around an online multiplayer match and states his opinion on the gameplay elements being accurate.

Moreover, Swagg also entertains the idea that any new Call of Duty would have to include more fluid movement mechanics. This would help the game gain a lot of popularity among the player base after the constraints in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

