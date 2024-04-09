Godzilla Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

Players can now get their hands on the Godzilla Tracer Pack, the last bundle for the Godzilla x Kong crossover in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Season 3 brought a total of four Godzilla x Kong-themed skins to Call of Duty, including Shimo, Empire Skar King, and New Empire Kong. Those who purchase and equip these skins during the Battle for Hollow Earth event will receive a 5,000 XP boost.

This article looks into the new Godzilla Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone. Read on to know more about its price, contents, and whether it's worth your money.

What is the price of the Godzilla Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

The new Godzilla Tracer Pack is now available in the store (Image via Activision)

The Godzilla Tracer Pack is now available in the in-game store for a standard price of 2,400 Call of Duty Points (CP). It is similarly priced to the other tracer packs in the Godzilla x Kong bundle lineup. The price can still be reduced if you have extra CP from your previous transactions.

Here's the CP-cash conversion list in the Call of Duty Store:

200 CoD Points: $1.99

500 CoD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99

After getting enough CP, head to the in-game store in MW3 or Warzone and purchase the bundle. Note that if you have purchased all the Godzilla x Kong skin bundles, you will receive the Beast Glove melee weapon for free.

What's included in the Godzilla Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

Godzilla Tracer Pack contents (Image via Activision)

Like the other Godzilla x Kong bundles, the new tracer pack features a Godzilla-themed Operator skin, two weapon blueprints with tracer effects, a new finishing move, and a couple of in-game accessories.

Here are the full contents of the bundle:

"Titanus Godzilla" Operator Skin (Jabber)

"Evolved Fury" HRM-9 Weapon Blueprint

"Charged Up" Longbow Weapon Blueprint

"Feel the Heat Ray" Finishing Move

"Heat Raynade" Thermobaric Grenade Equipment Skin

"King of the Monsters" Large Decal

"Titan Overcharge" Loading Screen

"Titanus Slumber" Weapon Charm

Is the Godzilla Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

The Godzilla Tracer Pack is worth buying, especially with its cool Tracer effects, unique Operator skin, and the special Heat Raynade equipment skin. Regarded by many players as the best bundle in the Godzilla x Kong lineup, it's a solid choice if you're limited to purchasing just one. However, if you have the budget, it's recommended to get the entire bundle to claim the Beast Glove for free.

