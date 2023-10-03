"Hold your expectations": Metaphor shows concern about Modern Warfare 3 ahead of the release

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) will enter the beta phase soon. Popular content creator Metaphor posted a few comments on Twitter (X) that cited some concerns regarding Activision’s upcoming shooter title. Reddit user and Call of Duty player “jamzye31” created a post with screenshots of the Tweets from Metaphor sharing the same concerns and stated,

Hold your expectations... MW3 might not be as "new" as you expect

According to the official announcements, Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is expected to improve the overall movement and gameplay mechanics. However, the changes might be exaggerated, with the final product introducing only minor changes to speed up the game's pace compared to its prequel.

Call of Duty community question upcoming Modern Warfare 3 improvements

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is receiving a lot of attention due to the arrival of several fan-favorite mechanics like slide and reload cancel. The player base for the entire game series is massive. They frequently participate in debates regarding new updates and problems that users face.

MW3 has managed to steal the spotlight as the beta phase is just around the corner and can potentially satisfy the community with all the tweaks. It is also supposed to introduce a new variety of game modes, including a dedicated Zombie mode in the playlist.

However, the primary concern seems to be whether the new title will be better than Modern Warfare 2 by a significantly large margin.

Some of the previous issues that existed in MW2 should be fixed in the new shooter. This is an important detail since a new game is bound to have its own quirks that would need to be ironed out eventually.

Even if Sledgehammer Games (SHG) completely overhauls the old mechanics, a percentage of players will always be dissatisfied with the gameplay.

Moreover, the content creator commented how some of the previous problems, like crosshair bobbing, still remain while jumping and strafing. The visual recoil and gunplay might also feel lacking since Modern Warfare 3 is being built on the same platform to promote cross-progression.

Metaphor explains that this might not be a bad thing for the franchise and that he personally does not mind it. However, the majority of the player base may not be prepared to play a game that has only a few improvements over its prequel. The chances of the released game being an almost perfect copy of MW2 are something that the community should be prepared for.

The creator also states that SHG would be open to new ideas and opinions at the upcoming COD NEXT event. With the correct feedback in place, the studio should be able to follow in the right direction and create a robust shooter. Such a step would solidify the new series and the Call of Duty HQ platform itself.

