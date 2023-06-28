How to complete the Researcher's Dilemma mission in Warzone 2's DMZ?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ has fascinating tasks that players may complete to get unique rewards. Season 4 saw the introduction of a new map called Vondel and new tasks. One such mission that will take place in the new map is Resercher's Dilemma, in which you must perform three separate tasks in a single deployment.

Researcher's Dilemma is a Tier 2 Black Mous faction mission in Warzone 2 Season 4. This in-depth article offers detailed instructions and the steps to complete the challenge to help those looking for quick completion.

Procedure to complete the Researcher's Dilemma mission in Warzone 2 DMZ?

The Researcher's Dilemma is a complicated task requiring you to follow specific steps to complete, and you must travel a lot to accomplish the mission. After completion, you will receive an Aquarium Key and an additional 10,000 XP.

Tasks present in the Researcher's Dilemma mission (Image via Activision)

The mission requires you to complete three tasks in a single deployment:

Find the Researcher's Notes in the Vondel Zoo Veterinary Office

Place the Researcher's Notes on the 2nd Floor of the Church Near the Castle in the Same Deployment

Take the False Notes From the Church and Place Them in the Veterinary's Office in the Same Deployment.

To finish the mission, all the abovementioned tasks must be done successfully. So, here is a detailed instruction on approaching this particular faction mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

The first step is for you to deploy onto Warzone 2's Vondel map and head towards the Zoo POI.

After you reach your destination, you need to find the veterinary office, which will be located in the bottom left corner. The door will be painted with a blue heart with the words " Animal Care " written on it.

" written on it. When you enter, you will see a door on your right side. It will, however, be locked.

To unlock the door, you will require a " Veterinarian Key, " which can be achieved when you complete the Cross Town mission from Tier 1 of the Phalanx faction, or you may use a Skeleton key .

" which can be achieved when you complete the Cross Town mission from Tier 1 of the Phalanx faction, or you may use a . Once you unlock the door, enter the lab, and at the far end of the room, you will find the researcher's notes, termed " Vondel Gas Research Notes ." Pick up, and you will complete the first task.

." Pick up, and you will complete the first task. Now, head towards the Castle POI. Near the Castle structure, you can see a chapel. Head inside and go to its first floor via the ladder. You will observe the false notes termed " False Gas Research Notes ." Pick it up, and after that, at the same spot, a prompt will appear on your scene stating, " Place Vondel Gas Research Notes ."

." Pick it up, and after that, at the same spot, a prompt will appear on your scene stating, " ." Once you place the original notes, your second task will be completed.

Now, again you need to travel to the Veterinary office.

Once you reach there, place the false research paper in the same spot where you picked the original researcher's notes, and your final task will be completed.

With this, you will have completed the Resercher's Dilemma mission in Warzone 2 Season 4 DMZ.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

