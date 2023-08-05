How to easily complete 'Battle Plans' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Battle Plans in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a Tier 1 DMZ mission from the Shadow Company faction. The mission is split into two objectives. First, players must get a hold of three Konni Battle Notes and dump them in a Dead Drop. Next, they must acquire three Cargo Ship Instructions and leave them in a Dead Drop. The mission might appear to be easy but can be challenging to complete.

The difficulty arises in this mission in actually finding these items. They are rare and have a low spawn rate. Hence, players must spend much time in the Exclusion Zone to find them. However, the efforts do not go unrewarded, as upon completing the mission, players will be awarded a TAQ-V Contraband and a total of 5000 XP.

This guide will examine the Battle Plans DMZ mission and how you can complete it easily.

Where to find the Konni Battle Notes in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Guide to finding Konni Battle Notes in Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via Activision)

Although the Konni Battle Notes in Warzone 2 DMZ can be hard to come by, they aren't impossible to find. You can find them on all the maps, but going into Vondel is recommended. The map is medium-sized, and you won't have difficulty finding Konni soldiers. They can be easily identified by their black attire with red markings.

All you have to do to acquire the battle notes is eliminate these soldiers. They can be found in the new Active Combat Zones, where the AIs fight each other. So approach one such zone and keep eliminating them. Approach their bodies upon elimination to find the notes. However, not all soldiers will drop them, so keep looking for them until you find all three.

Some popular locations with a higher spawn rate for these notes are the Strongholds across Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and Vondel, the Satiq Cave Complex in Al Mazrah, and the Tsuki Castle in Ashika Island.

Where to find the Cargo Ship Instructions in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Guide to finding Cargo Ship Instructions in Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via Activision)

Like the Konni Battle Notes, the Cargo Ship Instructions are tough to find in W2 DMZ. However, they are more likely to be found in the Strongholds of Vondel and Ashika Island. Hence, as suggested in the previous section, you won't have to exfiltrate if you deploy into Vondel.

They will also be dropped by AI soldiers when they are eliminated. Hence, to find them, head to the nearest Stronghold and penetrate them. Go on a killing spree until you find the three instruction notes. Similar to the battle notes, some other popular locations where you might find them include the Tsuki Castle on Ashika Island, the Residential Area on Ashika Island, and the Port in Al Mazrah.

Where are the Dead Drops located in Warzone 2 DMZ?

All locations of Dead Drops in Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via Activision)

After acquiring the above items in Warzone 2 DMZ, you must dump them in a Dead Drop to complete the mission. There are various such Dead Drops spread across the maps. Hence, for players who are having a tough time finding them, the following are the areas where you will find a Dead Drop:

Vondel

Vondel Zoo

Fire Department

Graveyard

Museum

University

Al Mazrah

Al Bagras Fortress

Ahkdar Village

Zarqwa Hydroelectric

Zaya Observatory

Al Sharim Pass

Sattiq Caves

Ashika Island

Beach Club

Residential

Waterways

Town Center

After dropping the items in your nearest Dead Drop, the 'Battle Plans' mission will be complete, and you will be awarded with all the rewards the mission promises.

That covers everything there is to know about the Battle Plans mission. It is a new assignment and was added to the game as part of the Season 5 content.