How to easily complete the Bottom of the Barrel mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ mode offers exhilarating missions and a chance to gain valuable experience points and win exciting rewards. Bottom of the Barrel is one of the new missions introduced in Season 4. To effectively complete the mission objectives, you must first delve into Al Mazrah and subsequently travel to the Koschei Complex.

The Bottom of the Barrel mission is part of the Crown faction's Tier 3. You could get stuck at various stages, so the guidance provided in this article will help you complete the objective swiftly and efficiently.

Completing the Bottom of the Barrel mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Bottom of the Barrel mission requires you to delve into the Koschei Complex and complete three different tasks. The tasks present here are listed below:

Trade the Shopkeeper a Bottle of Liquor in Exchange for the Keycode.

Enter the Code Into the Locked Room Keypad in the Alpha Cluster Entrance.

Extract the Research Documents From the Room.

After completing all three tasks, you will be rewarded with an Emblem called the Crown Sigil and an additional 10,000 XP. The below guide will assist you in easily completing the Bottom of the Barrel mission.

Firstly, you need to deploy in Warzone 2's Al Mazrah map and check gas stations and random houses to find car batteries, jumper cables, and a Bottle of Liquor.

Bottles of liquor may be located inside freezers, and it is preferable to gather it beforehand since finding it in Koschei Complex may be a gamble.

Now, you need to head toward the Koschei Complex. You may take any of the four entrances you want.

Once you enter the complex, follow the red arrow marks drawn on the walls to get to the Chemical Plant region.

Continue within the region and further into its center. There is a little compartment with a light in it. There are vents outside the chamber, and within is a Factory Admin key.

Grab the key and head north towards the A1 section. Unlock the bunker door and get to the Factory Admin region. Proceed inside, and you will see the Shopkeeper's shop.

Inside, you'll notice a dead drop. Interact with it, then put the Bottle of Liquor in it and close it. Following that, a note with the passcode will be dropped.

Note dropped from the dead drop (Image via Activision)

Return to the Chemical Plant region and head towards the east side. Move along the walls, and you will see a circuit board with no power.

Connect the car battery and jumper cables you already have to make the board work.

Now turn left and open the bunker door that leads to the Alpha Cluster region.

Once you get inside, you will immediately see a locked door on your left side. Open the door with the passcode written on the note and head inside.

Research Document's location in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

On your left, you will see the Research Documents on the cart. Grab it and head further into the Alpha Cluster Region since there will be an exfil elevator present there.

Now, exfil from the region, and your third task will be completed.

With this, you will have successfully completed the Bottom of the Barrel mission in Warzone 2 Season 4 DMZ.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes