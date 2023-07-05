How to easily complete the 'Breaking the Bunker' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Breaking the Bunker is a new Tier 5 mission from the Black Mous Faction in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ. The mission is split into three different tasks. First, players must get a hold of the weapon hidden in the Phalanx Dead Drop. Next, they must use this weapon to defeat the Rhino in Koschei Complex. Finally, using the same weapon, they must eliminate the Sniper Boss located in Koschei Complex as well.

Upon completing the mission, players will receive 20,000 XP and a Dual Kodachis Contraband. Being a Tier 5 mission, it won't be easy. Players must not only gain access to the dangerous levels of the Koschei Complex but also defeat the bosses therein.

That said, before all that, players must drop into Vondel and acquire the required weapon. This guide will dive into the 'Breaking the Bunker' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ and the Phalanx Dead Drop location and how to defeat the two bosses in Koschei Complex with the weapon.

Where to find the Phalanx Dead Drop in the 'Breaking the Bunker' mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

The first objective in the Breaking the Bunker mission in Warzone 2 DMZ is to find the Phalanx Dead Drop and acquire the weapon that lies inside. For this, you must first deploy into Vondel. Once spawned in, your first priority is finding the Dead Drop. However, the game doesn't tell you where exactly it is located. That said, here's how you can find the weapon in the Phalanx Dead Drop and complete the first part of the mission:

Make your way to the University POI.

Locate the gas station directly east of it. It will be right between the University and the City Hall.

Find the dumpster behind the gas station.

Interact with it to open the dumpster.

Pick up the custom Kastov 762.

This completes the first objective of the mission. Now, you must safely exfiltrate from the map with the weapon and prepare for the rest of the objectives.

How to defeat the Rhino and Sniper bosses in the 'Breaking the Bunker' mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

Once you have acquired the weapon, you will need to deploy with it into Al Mazrah. Ensure you also carry a KV Broadside with Dragon's Breath ammunition and the required utilities, as you will encounter one of the game's most difficult bosses. After you have spawned, reach one of the four Koschei Complex entrances located in Al Mazrah City, Oasis, Taraq Village, and Rohan Oil.

Once in, follow the steps below to get to the Rhino and Sniper Bosses and defeat them:

Once inside Koschei Complex through any of the entrances, follow the path and make your way to the Chemical Plant. This area will be devoid of light, and you must carry the Night Vision Goggles.

Next, make your way to the center of the Chemical Plant.

Find the hut therein and look for the Factory Admin Key in the small passages near the hut.

Get the keys and reach the bunker doors marked A/1 or A/2.

Clear the area of enemies and proceed along the path to the Factory Wing. This will where you will encounter the Rhino Boss.

Use the KV Broadside until his armor breaks.

Next, use the Kastov 762 that you picked up in Vondel to land the final blows to the Rhino.

Once defeated, a door will open up in the northern part of the area that will give you access to the upper floors.

As you make your way up, you will encounter the Sniper Boss. Eliminate him using the Kastov 762 as well.

This will complete the Breaking the Bunker in Warzone 2 DMZ. By no means is the mission easy. You will encounter not only these two challenging bosses but also tons of AI enemies. Hence, it is advised to stock up on ammunition and shields to survive inside the Koschei Complex.

This is all there is to know about Breaking the Bunker in Warzone 2 DMZ.

