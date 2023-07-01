How to easily complete the 'Cut the Head' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Cut the Head is a Tier 5 mission from the Phalanx Faction in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ. The mission involves three different tasks. First, players must trade for an Encryption Key at a Buy Station. Next, they must activate four laptops in the Market area of Vondel in under two minutes. And finally, they must exfiltrate from the map safely with the Encryption Key.

Upon successfully finishing all three tasks mentioned above, the mission will be complete. Doing so will reward you with a whopping 40,000 XP and the Praetorian Operator skin for use in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

This guide will take a closer look at the Tier 5 'Cut the Head' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ and how to easily complete it.

How to get an Encryption Key in the 'Cut the Head' mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

Before beginning with the mission, it is worth noting here that this mission is exclusive to the new map of Vondel. Hence, when you deploy, your selected Exclusion Zone must be Vondel.

The first objective of the mission is to acquire an Encryption Key. Here's how you can do so:

First, get a hold of a Stronghold Key card, a Throwing Knife, a Deflatable Decoy, and a Smoke Grenade.

Next, head to the nearest Buy Station from your spawn location.

Interact with the Buy Station to open the buying menu and select 'Barter.'

Look for the Encryption Key here and trade your Stronghold Key card, Throwing Knife, Deflatable Decoy, and Smoke Grenade for the Encryption Key.

Now that you have acquired the Encryption Key, you must head over to the Market POI in the center of the map to complete the rest of the objectives.

Where to find the laptops in the 'Cut the Head' mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

Once you have gotten a hold of the Encryption Key and made your way to the Market POI, enter the building. You will need to activate four laptops within two minutes; hence, this mission can be time sensitive.

The Market POI is also heavily guarded by enemies, so you must tread carefully. If you enter the building, you can find two laptops downstairs and the other two upstairs in the following locations:

#1 Laptop: Located in the bar downstairs.

Located in the bar downstairs. #2 Laptop: Located on a couch in the short corridor left of the staircase.

Located on a couch in the short corridor left of the staircase. #3 Laptop: Located on the pool table upstairs to the left of the staircase.

Located on the pool table upstairs to the left of the staircase. #4 Laptop: Located on the couch upstairs in the hallway left of the pool table.

Once all four laptops are activated, your second objective is complete. All that remains is to safely exfiltrate from Vondel with the Encryption Key in your inventory. This will complete the 'Cut the Head' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ, and you will earn the rewards promised.

This is all there is to know about the 'Cut the Head' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and WZ2.

