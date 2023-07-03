How to easily complete the 'Eavesdrop' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Eavesdrop is a Tier 2 mission from the White Lotus Faction in Warzone 2 DMZ. It involves three distinct objectives. First, players must acquire the discrete Radio Transmitter from the Dead Drop in Ashika Town Center. Next, they must carry this transmitter to the Shadow Company ship and plant it on top. Finally, they must upload the radio's frequency to an Upload Station to successfully finish the mission.

Players will be rewarded with the Aim Down Sights Emblem and 15,000 XP upon completion. The contract being a Tier 2 mission, it isn't so complicated and should be on everyone's list. If players know where to find the items, it can be completed within a few minutes. This guide will take a closer look at the Eavesdrop mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Where to find the discrete Radio Transmitter in the 'Eavesdrop' mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

Before starting with the mission, it is worth noting that it will be exclusive to Ashika Island's Exclusion Zone. Hence, to complete it, you must deploy into Ashika Island. The discrete Radio Transmitter can be found in the Dead Drop located in the Town Center. Here's how you can find it:

First, make your way to the Town Center. It is situated in the western part of the map between Oganikku Farms and the Beach Club.

The Dead Drop will be between the Science Center and the Gas Station.

Approach the Dead Drop and interact with it when the cue appears.

Pick up the Radio Transmitter.

This completes the first part of the mission. The next task on the list is to take the Radio Transmitter to the Shadow Company ship.

Where is the Shadow Company ship in the 'Eavesdrop' mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

With the discrete Radio Transmitter now in your possession, you must take it to the Shadow Company ship to complete the second objective, thus setting yourself up to finish the third and final task. Here's how you can find the Shadow Company ship:

Head over to Port Ashika. It is located in the southern part of the map.

Just off the coast of Port Ashika, you will find a huge shipping vessel. This is the Shadow Company ship and was added in Season 3.

Use the rappelling hook to ascend to the deck of the ship.

Get inside the ship and get to the uppermost floor. If you are at the correct location, you should be able to view the deck through many windows.

Here, look for the interaction cue to plant the Radio Transmitter.

Now get to Port Ashika and climb to the top of the Radio Tower.

Interact with the console therein to begin the uploading process. Wait for it to finish, and the mission will be complete.

This completes the Eavesdrop mission, and you will now earn all the rewards that this mission promises.

This is all there is to know about completing the Eavesdrop mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

