How to easily complete the 'Eyes and Ears' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

'Eyes and Ears' is a Tier 4 mission from the Black Mous Faction in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ. It is divided into three tasks. First, players must get their hands on the discrete Radio Transmitter from the Beach Club Dead Drop in Ashika Island. Next, they must plant this transmitter under the Central Security Desk at the top of the Tsuki Castle. And finally, exfiltrate from the map in the same run.

Upon completing this DMZ mission, players will be rewarded with the Cruise Terminal Key and 15,000 XP. The mission isn't particularly difficult if players know where to exactly find the required item.

This guide will take a closer look at the 'Eyes and Ears' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ and how to easily complete it.

Where to find the Radio Transmitter in the 'Eyes and Ears' mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

Before you get started, it is worth noting here that this mission is exclusive to the map of Ashika Island. Hence, you must pick Ashika Island as your Exclusion Zone for deployment. The first task involves collecting the Radio Transmitter from the Beach Club Dead Drop.

Here's how you can complete the first task in the 'Eyes and Ears' mission of Warzone 2 DMZ:

Once spawned in, make your way to the Beach Club POI. It is located in the southwest corner of the map.

Next, look for the gas station a little north of the big hall, next to the empty pool.

Just outside the gas station, there will be a Dead Drop. Interact with it and loot the Radio Transmitter.

This completes the first objective of the mission. Next, you must make your way to the Tsuki Castle POI.

How to plant the Radio Transmitter in Tsuki Castle in the 'Eyes and Ears' mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

Once you have acquired the discrete Radio Transmitter, you must plant it in the Central Security Desk atop the Tsuki Castle. This area is heavily guarded, and you will have to encounter the Bomb Maker boss if you want to make it to the top of Tsuki Castle. Hence, it is advised to load up on ammunition and shields before heading in.

Here's how you can complete the second task of the mission:

First, head over to the Tsuki Castle POI.

If you try to enter through the front gates, you will encounter a Wheelson. Take it out and interact with it to gain access to Tsuki Castle.

Next, head inside Tsuki Castle. Avoid the traps and eliminate the enemies along with the Bomb Maker.

Make your way to the top floor, and you will find the Central Security Desk in the southwestern corner of the room.

Interact with it to plant the Radio Transmitter.

This completes the second part of the mission. Now all that remains for you is to safely exfiltrate from the map to complete the 'Eyes and Ears' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

This is all there is to know about the 'Eyes and Ears' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

