How to easily complete the 'Substantial Findings' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Substantial Findings is a new Tier 3 mission from the Black Mous Faction in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ. In this mission, players must deploy into both Ashika Island and Al Mazrah. First, they must drop into Ashika Island, loot the Tracking Device in the Town Center, and then plant it on the submarine located in Ashika Waterways. Next, they must deploy into Al Mazrah, loot the Tracking Device from the Al Sharim Pass, and then plant it on the submarine in Hafid Port.

Although the mission might be lengthy as it involves traversing multiple Exclusion Zones, it isn't really difficult to complete. If players know where to look for the items and the submarines, the mission becomes quite easy. Moreover, the rewards promised can be enticing. That said, this guide will take a closer look at the 'Substantial Findings' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ and how you can complete it easily.

Where to find the Tracking Devices in the 'Substantial Findings' mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

The Tracking Devices can be found in the Dead Drops located in Al Sharim Pass of Al Mazrah and the Town Center of Ashika Island. Here's how you can get your hands on the item on both maps of Warzone 2:

Ashika Island - Town Center

First, deploy into Ashika Island and navigate to the Town Center. It is located in the western part of the map between Oganikku Farms and the Beach Club.

The Dead Drop here is located between the Science Center and the Gas Station.

Approach the Dead Drop and interact with it.

Pick up the Tracking Device and this completes the first part of the mission in Ashika Island.

Al Mazrah - Al Sharim Pass

Drop into Al Mazrah and make your way to the Al Sharim POI. It is situated almost at the center of the map between the Ahkdar Village and Mawizeh Marshlands.

Reach the highest level of Al Sharim Pass by climbing up the hill.

On the southern edge of the topmost part of the area, look for the Dead Drop between the two big buildings.

Interact with it and loot the Tracking Device. This will complete the first part of the mission in Al Mazrah.

Once you have collected the Tracking Device, your next job is to plant them in the submarines present in the two maps.

Where are the submarines in the 'Substantial Findings' mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

The submarines are located in the Hafid Port of Al Mazrah and Ashika Waterways of Ashika Island. Although getting into Hafid Port might be easy, Ashika Waterways are heavily guarded and you will have to defeat a lot of AI combatants to reach the submarine. Here's how you can find the submarines:

Ashika Island

First, make your way inside Ashika Waterways through any of the three points - Port Ashika, the entrance between Town Center and Beach Club, and the entrance between Residential and Oganikku Farms.

Keep moving forward through the Waterways. You will encounter a lot of enemies in this location. You'll have to eliminate them to progress.

When you reach the area under Tsuki Castle, you will find the submarine. It will be submerged halfway in the water.

Plant the Tracking Device on top of the submarine to complete the Ashika Island section.

Al Mazrah

Make your way to Hafid Port.

Find the largest warehouse in blue located near the waters.

Get inside. Find the submarine and climb up the submarine.

Plant the Tracking Device on top and this will complete the Al Mazrah section.

This is all there is to know about completing the Substantial Findings mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. Upon completion, you'll be rewarded with a Double XP Token and 10,000 XP.

Poll : 0 votes