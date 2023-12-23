How to find the Krampus easter egg in Warzone 3?

Call of Duty: Warzone has a little surprise for the entire playerbase that presents a direct reference to Krampus, a fictional monster originating from European folklore. While the creature does not directly appear in Warzone's Christmas event, you can spot a piece of it on the new Urzikstan map. However, it might be a bit difficult to find between constant gunfights with enemy operators.

Krampus has become widely associated with the winter holidays and Christmas, and boasts terrifying physical features — it is half-goat and half-demon. The developers added this easter egg alongside the CODMAS event in Warzone as a secret challenge that one can complete. All you have to do is seek out Krampus and reap the rewards with in-game cosmetics.

This article will highlight how you can find the Krampus easter egg in Warzone.

Where is the Krampus easter egg in Warzone?

Here is a quick guide that you can use to easily find the secret Krampus easter egg in Activision's Warzone:

Launch the game and head over to any Warzone mode with the Urzikstan map (preferably battle royale).

Once you are ready to dive in, click on Start and wait till you enter a fresh lobby.

After the warmup ends, you will need to navigate to the river banks near the Urzikstan Cargo Point of Interest (POI).

The location is precisely present on the E4 block of the Tac-Map near the Old Town castle.

After getting down to the banks, you will need to search for a hand sticking out through the rubble.

When you find this hand, you will be able to interact with it.

Once you press your interact button, the hand will begin to move a little and provide you with a notification saying “Krampus is Hunting You! Hunt Cancelled. Krampus Under Crate.”

This marks the end of the easter egg and you will unlock the secret “He Hunts You” Animated Calling Card.

It is important to note that this easter egg may be on display for a limited time as it is directly connected to the Christmas event in Call of Duty, making the calling card very rare. If you wish to obtain the item, you should take a quick detour in one of your matches and interact with the hand before the entire CODMAS event ends.

The Christmas event is slated to end on January 3, 2024, alongside all other mini-events like Santa’s Slayground. Similarly, all the challenges and items that are included in these events will expire once the event ends. This is a great opportunity for the community to expand their cosmetics collection without paying an extra dime.

All of the events are completely free-to-play and you can also choose to purchase some of the new arrivals in the store, like the Santa Gnaws Ultra Skin bundle.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty updates.