Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 players can now grab 5 Tier Skips in the Battle Pass for free before Season 2 Reloaded ends. Fortunately, there's an in-game gift available with extra Tier Skips. Using this, players can finally complete the BP and earn the remaining rewards before Season 3 releases in April 2024.

This article will discuss how MW3 players can get free Tier Skips to level up faster in Season 2 Reloaded.

Modern Warfare 3 Free Bundle with 5 Tier Skips in Season 2 Reloaded

A COD player by the name of @CovertMF on X recently found out that there's a free bundle in MW3's store. The user claimed that it's showing up for some people inside the game as a free gift to collect and use. According to the X user, the bundle has 5 free Tier Skips to progress through the Season 2 Battle Pass.

Undoubtedly, this news will please all the Modern Warfare 3 players who are yet to finish their Battle Pass. By having 5 extra Tier Skips, players can boost their chances to wrap up the current seasonal content ahead of Season 3.

How to get 5 free Tier Skips in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Battle Pass?

The process of getting five free Tier Skips in MW3 is very simple. Here are the necessary steps to follow:

Look for the 'Store' menu after opening the game. You must scroll down to see the free bundle named 'Gift Pack'. Click on the 'Claim' option. Once that's done, you will receive 5 Tier Skips as a reward.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Battle Pass (Image via Activision)

After obtaining 5 free Tier Skips, players must head to the Season 2 Battle Pass. They have to select the active sector of their choice and choose the "Claim" option for a desired reward of that specific sector. If they want to earn all five rewards of the sector, they can also do that. In that case, all free Tier Skips will be used at once to complete the given sector of their choice.

