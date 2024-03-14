Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 brought a new limited-time game mode named Juggermosh mode as a part of the Warhammer 40K crossover in the Season 2 Reloaded update. This new mode offers a unique twist for the players, taking them away from the traditional Call of Duty experience for a limited time.

Since this mode comes with the limited-time Warhammer 40K crossover event, it also offers a bold fusion of both the worlds of MW3 and Warhammer 40K. In this article, we will focus on what this new mode is and how it works.

How does MW3's Juggermosh mode operate?

Expand Tweet

With the Juggermosh mode, MW3 pays homage to the legacy of Warhammer 40K with a brand-new gameplay experience. Here, players drop in wearing armor inspired by the Ultramarines or the Blood Angels in one of the Kill confirmed or Domination maps, all with one objective in mind: to gain control of a Chainsword weapon located exactly at the center of the map.

The armor or suits equipped by the players give them the same abilities as the Juggernaut Recon Killstreak. It should also be noted that players who have purchased the Tracer Pack: Warhammer 40000 Space Marine Bundle can only unlock the exclusive Juggernaut Recon Killstreak skins inspired by the Space Marines and the Blood Angels permanently.

Players can replenish their health by picking up armor from dead enemies. They can also use the height to their advantage, as the weight of their suits not only prevents fall damage but can also be used to inflict damage on nearby enemies from the area of stun released from the fall.

Players are only allowed to use air-support kill streaks, so they are advised to use their weapons and perks accordingly. In this mode, players can better coordinate with their teammates as everyone’s health bars are displayed above them.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

CoD bans 6,000 accounts in Warzone and MW3 after the recent surge of cheaters || Warzone shadow ban check: Are you banned? || Warzone hackers are fooling Ricochet anti-cheat by using advanced cheats || Top 250 Ranked lobbies in WZ are filled with cheaters, CoD pros react || Warzone and MW3 servers face issues as Battle.net falls prey to DDoS attacks || "Why they victimizing me": WZ player gets caught by Ricochet anti-cheat and denies the accusation || Best meta weapon loadout in WZ Resurgence || Demon Glo bundle in MW3 and Warzone || Nova 6 Pro Pack in MW3 and Warzone || Scarab Tracer Pack Operator bundle in WZ and Modern Warfare 3 || Tracer Pack: Sketched Out bundle in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone