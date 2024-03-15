How to unlock all rewards in Warhammer 40K For the Emperor event in MW3 and Warzone

In Call of Duty MW3 and Warzone, crossover events have become a tradition, infusing the game with fresh life. The latest collaboration to enrich the franchise is the Warhammer 40K For the Emperor event, presenting a number of rewards for players to pursue. Whether you are a huge fan of the Warhammer franchise or looking to add to your cosmetic collection, this event is for you.

That said, it's important to understand the event's mechanics and devise a strategic approach to optimize your progress and grab all the rewards. This guide will help you unlock all rewards in the Warhammer 40K For the Emperor event.

Unlock all rewards in the Warhammer 40K For the Emperor event in MW3 and Warzone

To obtain all the items, accumulate XP and unlock rewards in MW3 and Warzone. Here's how you can extract maximum value from the Warhammer 40K For the Emperor event:

1) The reward structure: The event boasts a diverse array of prizes, spanning from weapon stickers and calling cards to weapon blueprints and emblems. Each reward corresponds to a specific XP threshold, indicating that the more XP you amass, the more prizes you can claim.

2) Harness boosts and skins: To speed up your progression, consider capitalizing on double XP tokens and operator skins offered in the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines Tracer Pack, available in the store. Equipping these skins will enhance your in-game aesthetics and grant a bonus of 5000 XP per match, giving you an edge in reaching the milestones faster.

3) Focus on XP-boosting activities: Engage in longer matches across multiplayer, Warzone, or Zombies to accrue substantial XP. Completing challenges, both daily and weekly, further boosts your XP earnings. Also, consider playing during double XP events to boost your XP earnings even further.

4) Keep an eye on milestones: Track your XP progress closely and prioritize reaching key milestones to unlock specific rewards. Each milestone offers a unique cosmetic item to add to your collection, from weapon stickers to animated calling cards.

5) Stay updated on event duration: The Warhammer 40K For the Emperor event in MW3 and Warzone lasts from March 13 to 27. Make the most of this period by dedicating ample time to the game and maximizing your XP earnings.

Here are all the rewards and their corresponding XP milestones:

Know No Fear weapon sticker (9,500 XP)

March for MacRagge calling card (21,500 XP)

Battle Pass tier skip (36,500 XP)

Righteous Hatred weapon charm (55,600 XP)

Inquisitorial Seal weapon sticker (79,500 XP)

For the Emperor emblem (109,700 XP)

Psyk-Out stun grenade skin (147,700 XP)

Sons of Sanguinius calling card (195,600 XP)

Innocence Proves Nothing emblem (255,950 XP)

Adeptus Astartes loading screen (332,000 XP)

Double XP token (427,800 XP)

Righteous Storm Weapon blueprint (548,500 XP)

While some MW3 and Warzone players may be unfamiliar with the Warhammer universe, the event presents an opportunity to immerse yourself in its rich lore and unique visual style.

As Call of Duty continues to introduce crossover events and collaborations for MW3 and Warzone, stay informed about upcoming releases and bundles. Whether it's Godzilla x Kong or other collaborations, there's always something new on the horizon to look forward to.

The Warhammer 40K For the Emperor event in MW3 and Warzone invites you to the grim and dark universe of Warhammer. By employing the steps outlined in this article, you can unlock all the rewards in the Warhammer 40K For the Emperor event.