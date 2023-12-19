How to get Advanced UAV in Warzone?

Call of Duty Warzone offers a tactical advantage through killstreaks like UAVs to those who can find it in the ground loot or purchase it from the Buy Stations. Both methods require you to get a lot of loot on the map and eliminate enemy operators to get more cash. However, there is a way to increase the UAV's effectiveness in the battle royale, upon which it can be used to find almost all enemy teams on the map.

Warzone has many hidden techniques that can be learned and utilized to make the battlefield more advantageous for you. It is best to know these methods as they can prove to be life savers in difficult scenarios. Moreover, carrying or buying UAVs in the battle royale is always recommended to gain positional information when rotating or trying to capture a zone.

This article will highlight how you can have an Advanced UAV in Warzone.

How to activate Advanced UAV in Warzone?

Here is a short guide that you can follow to get your hands on an Advanced UAV in Warzone.

Launch your game and enter any Warzone mode.

You will need to collect a lot of cash loot or find as many UAV killstreaks as possible.

Once you have acquired at least three UAVs, you can start the Advanced UAV sweeps.

You can now chain three of the UAVs you have in quick succession.

When three of these killstreaks are fired together, the scan effectiveness increases significantly and will provide you with Advanced UAV detection in the battle royale.

The announcer will also notify you that the Advanced UAV has been activated after firing up all three of your equipment.

It is important to note that buying up UAVs can be quite costly, and it might be better to save up some cash in case you need to redeploy a teammate later in the game. But if you are confident in your ability and enjoy pushing aggressively, the Advanced sweep can help you score an insane number of kills. This is also a great tool you can use when rotating into the circle or to a better vantage point.

What is Advanced UAV in Warzone?

The Advanced UAV is a killstreak that was originally released in Modern Warfare and then made its way to the battle royale. It is a unique item that detects enemy operators on the map and even shows you which side they are heading or facing. It can also show continuous movement of the marked targets instead of depending on periodic sweeps.

In the multiplayer title, you cannot stack multiple UAVs, as the Advanced one is a standalone version and needs to be earned with consecutive kills or scorestreaks.

In the multiplayer title, you cannot stack multiple UAVs, as the Advanced one is a standalone version and needs to be earned with consecutive kills or scorestreaks.