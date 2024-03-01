Since the much-awaited return of the Akimbo stance in Modern Warfare 3, the Akimbo kills challenge has been one of the most sought-after by players. Depending on your playstyle, these features greatly increase your tactical options. Akimbo is essentially the practice of wielding the same weaponry with both hands, which boosts firepower. However, it also has drawbacks, such as lowering the guns' overall accuracy.

In this article, we will look into how to get Akimbo kills in Modern Warfare 3.

How to Get Modern Warfare 3's Akimbo kills

Note that to use the Akimbo perk, you must first unlock it on that particular weapon by leveling it up appropriately. Remember that its benefits are exclusive to secondary weapons, which include all of the game's handguns and a small number of SMGs.

A special set of tasks related to each weapon must be finished before you can use the perk on it. An opponent will be considered eliminated when a player kills them with a gun equipped with the Akimbo rear grip attachment.

In close-quarters combat, these weapons are more advantageous because they restrict the player's ability to shoot downward. As a result, using these weapons on smaller maps is advised.

Best Akimbo Renetti loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Renetti gunsmith in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

To get the most out of this Renetti gun in Modern Warfare 3, you must have it equipped with the most effective attachments. Here are the appropriate attachments:

Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppress

Magazine: 30 Round Mag

Rear Grip: Akimbo Renetti

Laser: XTEN Sidearm L-400

Trigger Action: Bruen Express

Although having more firepower can be thrilling, there are numerous disadvantages. First, firing simultaneously reduces accuracy, especially at longer ranges. Second, they are not as effective against rifles or snipers outside of close quarters. Keeping track of ammo becomes critical because dual-wielding quickly depletes bullets and requires regular reloads.