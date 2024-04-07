How to get CDL 2024 Major 3 viewership rewards for free in MW3 and Warzone

With Call of Duty's highest competitive league returning in a week, the CDL 2024 Major 3 viewership rewards have finally been announced. Activision has a tradition of giving out free rewards for tournament viewers. These range from in-game accessories such as calling cards, to Double XP and Weapon XP tokens.

The CDL 2024 Major 3 will kick off on April 12, 2024. This article will highlight the rewards that you can claim for free by watching the live event on Call of Duty League's official YouTube channel.

How to acquire CDL 2024 Major 3 viewership rewards in MW3 and Warzone

Acquiring CDL 2024 Major 3 viewership rewards (Image via CDL)

Obtaining the CDL 2024 Major 3 viewership rewards is an easy process. Simply follow these steps:

Sign in or create your Activision account. Link your Activision account to your Battle.net, Xbox, PSN, or Steam account, depending on your platform of choice. Link your Activision account to your YouTube account. Watch the tournament's weekly livestream. Depending on your viewing duration, you will be rewarded with several gifts. Open your MW3 or Warzone account to receive the rewards.

All CDL 2024 Major 3 viewership rewards

The five-week qualifying round of Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 will begin on April 12. For the Qualifiers, you can claim Double Weapon XP and regular Double XP tokens. Meanwhile, more in-game items and accessories can be redeemed during the tournament weekend starting May 16.

Here's the complete list of rewards throughout CDL 2024 Major 3:

Qualifier Weekend (April 12 - May 12)

30-minute Double XP Token

30-minute Double Weapon XP Token

May 16 (starts at 10:30 AM PT)

60-minute Double XP Token (Unlocks at 1 hour)

"Aim for the Noggin" sticker (Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes)

60-minute Double Weapon XP Token (Unlocks at 2 hours)

"Streamrolled" Calling Card (Unlocks at 2 hours and 30 minutes)

May 17 (starts at 10:30 AM PT)

60-minute Double XP Token (Unlocks at 1 hour)

"Meet Me on LAN" Calling Card (Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes)

60-minute Double Weapon XP Token (Unlocks at 2 hours)

"Spicy" Emblem (Unlocks at 2 hours and 30 minutes)

May 18 (starts at 10:30 AM PT)

60-minute Double XP Token (Unlocks at 1 hour)

"Toxic" Emblem (Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes)

60-minute Double Weapon XP Token (Unlocks at 2 hours)

"Wallbang" Calling Card (Unlocks at 2 hours and 30 minutes)

May 19 (starts at 10:30 AM PT)

60-minute Double XP Token (Unlocks at 1 hour)

"I <3 Donuts" Emblem(Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes)

"Generator" Weapon Blueprint (Unlocks at 2 hours)

60-minute Double Weapon XP Token (Unlocks at 2 hours)

