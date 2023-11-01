How to get Corso Operator for Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone

The much-anticipated early access version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is about to start soon. There are just a few hours left before all COD fans worldwide hop into the game and experience its campaign missions. To ensure a warm reception, Activision is bringing almost all the Operators from its previous iterations to this title. Still, a new game needs fresh characters as well.

Luckily, COD fans will be able to get their hands on a new Operator during this early access. Each reward available in this pre-release game version will come with specific requirements. When you meet those conditions, you'll get the relevant bonuses. A new Operator named Corso can be obtained in the same way. This article will talk about this entity and how to obtain it.

Claiming the Corso operator in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Here are some straightforward steps that you can follow to equip the Corso Operator in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone:

You need to launch the game on your PC or console from COD HQ by providing the proper credentials.

Then, you have to navigate to the Campaign section from Modern Warfare 3's home screen and start the missions.

You need to complete the Reactor mission to obtain the Corso Operator.

Once this objective is complete, this character will be unlocked in your inventory.

Later, you can equip the skin by accessing the Operators tab located on the top ribbon.

In a recent blog post from COD, the developers announced that a total of 25 Operators will make their debut in MW3. Players can use these characters in the game's multiplayer and Zombies modes as well as in Warzone. However, some Operators will not be available in their accounts during the early access. To use them, you have to wait for the final release of the game on November 10.

The developers have blessed fans with a pre-load feature; players worldwide can utilize it to pre-download the game and participate in its early access to avoid any delay or server maintenance issues.

All Modern Warfare 3 rewards available in the campaign during early access

Apart from getting the Operator skins, more rewards are on offer for gamers during this early access. Here is a detailed list of all the items they can grab from this pre-release version via Modern Warfare 3's campaign:

“Breather” Calling Card

30 mins Double Player XP Token and 30 mins Double Weapon XP Token

30 mins XP Token and 30 mins Weapon XP Token

1 hour Double Player XP Token and one hour Double Weapon XP Token

1 hour Double Player XP Token and one hour Double Weapon XP Token

“Ghillie Guy” Calling Card

“Toxic Drip” Calling Card

“Skull Rhapsody” Calling Card

“Pathfinder” Operator

“Doc” Operator

“Corso” Operator

Campaign Completion Emblem

Campaign Completion Weapon Blueprint

For more COD Modern Warfare 3-related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.