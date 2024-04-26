How to get Electron Energy Prime Gaming bundle in Warzone and MW3 for free

A free cosmetic pack is up for grabs in MW3 and Warzone called the Electron Energy Prime Gaming bundle. Like other Prime Gaming bundles in the past, this pack includes an Operator skin, a weapon blueprint, and a couple of in-game accessories. You can claim this bundle via the Prime Gaming website andvthen use the items in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

The Electron Energy Prime Gaming bundle features items with an electrified black and green aesthetic. Given that most packs in MW3 have to be purchased, this Prime rewards bundle is a decent pack to add to your collection without breaking the bank. Here's how you can claim the new bundle for free.

How to claim Electron Energy Prime Gaming bundle in Warzone and MW3

Subatomic Operator skin for Enigma (Image via Activision)

Follow the instructions below to claim the new Electron Energy Prime Gaming bundle for free:

Open your web browser and go to the official Prime Gaming website. Log into your Prime Gaming account. After logging in, scroll down until you find the Electron Energy Prime Gaming bundle, or go to this page. You should be redirected to a new page that contains the bundle. Click the "Get in-game content" on the right side of the page. Close the website and wait for the rewards to be credited to your account. Open Modern Warfare 3 or Warzone and check your inventory to find the items from the bundle.

Note that only those who have an active Amazon Prime Gaming subscription can claim the free rewards. You can either subscribe to the platform or get a seven-day free trial if you haven't subscribed yet. The claiming process is also not instant so you may have to wait for the bundle to be transferred to your account.

The promo is available for a limited time only and you can get the Electron Energy Prime Gaming bundle until May 24, 2024

What items are included in the Energy Prime Gaming bundle in Warzone and MW3?

Electron Energy bundle contents in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

The new bundle contains the following items:

"Subatomic" Operator skin for Enigma

"Death Conductor" Marksman Rifle Weapon Blueprint

"Geometric Resonance" Calling Card

"Bite the Buzz" Vinyl

"Targeted Destruction" Emblem

"Electroman" Charm

You can check the entire bundle by going to the Store tab in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

