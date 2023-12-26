How to get free Christmas Gift pack in Warzone and MW3

As the holiday season approaches, the Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) community is buzzing with excitement, and Call of Duty enthusiasts are in for a special treat. Players of both games can indulge in the festive spirit by obtaining a free Christmas Gift pack. Among the treasures hidden within this virtual stocking are the coveted Trio Trouble Emblem and a Dropped Calling Card Gift pack.

The process of securing your free Christmas Gift pack is surprisingly straightforward, requiring only a few simple steps. Follow these instructions to ensure you don't miss out on the holiday goodies.

Obtaining the free Christmas Gift pack in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

Log in during the holiday season

The first step is to log into either Warzone or MW3 during the festive season. Developers often roll out special events and promotions during this time, making it the perfect opportunity to snag exclusive rewards.

Navigate to the seasonal events section

Once you're logged in, navigate to the seasonal events section within the game. Developers typically create a dedicated space for holiday-themed events and rewards, making it easy for players to find and participate.

Open the Christmas gift pack

Head over to your inventory or the designated section for rewards and locate the Christmas Gift pack. The moment of joy arrives when you've successfully located the pack in the seasonal section. Upon opening it, you'll be greeted with a burst of festive cheer as the Trio Trouble Emblem Gift and the Dropped Calling Card Gift pack are revealed.

Packed rewards

Let's talk about the treasures awaiting lucky players inside the Christmas Gift pack:

Trio Trouble Emblem

The Trio Trouble Emblem is a visually appealing and exclusive emblem designed specifically for the holiday season. Featuring festive elements and a unique design sporting a trio of operators, this emblem allows players to showcase their holiday spirit as they dominate the battlefield.

Dropped Calling Card

Alongside the emblem, players will find the Dropped Calling Card Gift pack. Calling cards are a popular customization option in both Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, allowing one to personalize their in-game identity. The Dropped Calling Card Gift pack contains a unique and limited-edition calling card that features an operator skydiving.

In the spirit of giving, developers are treating players to a delightful Christmas Gift pack in Warzone and MW3.

By participating in seasonal events, completing challenges, and embracing the holiday spirit within the CoD gaming universe, players can unlock exclusive rewards, including the Trio Trouble Emblem and the Dropped Calling Card Gift pack. So, gear up, log in, and unwrap the joy of the holiday season in your favorite Call of Duty titles.