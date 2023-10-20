How to get a free MRAP from The Pharaoh in Warzone 2 The Haunting event

Insider Geeky Pastimes' recent tweet has revealed that players can now obtain a free MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicle skin in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 from the Pharaoh, The Haunting event. The MRAP skin offers a unique and visually appealing customization option for their vehicles. However, players should be aware that the events and rewards may be subject to change.

The Pharaoh, being one of the bosses within the event, presents them with an opportunity to not only defeat a challenging adversary, but also acquire an exciting reward. In this article, we are going to show you how to get this free MRAP skin in Warzone 2.

How to claim a free MRAP from The Pharaoh in Warzone 2 The Haunting event

Through a recent tweet, Geeky Pastimes explained how players can also get a free MRAP skin from the Pharaoh in Warzone 2 The Haunting event.

The Pharaoh in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The Pharaoh is a new boss in Warzone 2, which was introduced with The Haunting event, and resembles an ancient magical mummy. To beat the boss, as mentioned above, players must first discover the Pharaoh's tomb, then the sarcophagus, and finally place the 100 skulls to summon it.

By following these steps, they can successfully obtain the coveted vehicle skin from The Pharaoh in Warzone 2 The Haunting event:

Locate The Pharaoh: The event takes place in Warzone 2, and The Pharaoh can be found at a specific location in the northwest of Rohan Oil. Look for the Pharaoh symbol on the map, indicating his spawn point.

The event takes place in Warzone 2, and The Pharaoh can be found at a specific location in the northwest of Rohan Oil. Look for the Pharaoh symbol on the map, indicating his spawn point. Enter the Pharaoh's Tombs: Once near The Pharaoh's location, a jumpscare will activate for all players in the vicinity. Proceed into the tightly confined tombs, remaining cautious of enemies.

Once near The Pharaoh's location, a jumpscare will activate for all players in the vicinity. Proceed into the tightly confined tombs, remaining cautious of enemies. Eliminate Armored Enemies: Within the tombs, you will encounter armored enemies with red and green heads. Focus on killing the red-headed enemies as they drop the required red cursed skulls. Collect these skulls as you progress deeper into the tombs.

Within the tombs, you will encounter armored enemies with red and green heads. Focus on killing the red-headed enemies as they drop the required red cursed skulls. Collect these skulls as you progress deeper into the tombs. Proceed to the Pharaoh's Coffin: After collecting the red cursed skulls, proceed forward until you reach the Pharaoh's coffin. Take a right turn to find the coffin and activate the boss.

After collecting the red cursed skulls, proceed forward until you reach the Pharaoh's coffin. Take a right turn to find the coffin and activate the boss. Defeat The Pharaoh: Engage The Pharaoh in combat, using your skills and strategies to defeat this boss. Coordinate with your team, communicate effectively, and make use of the available cover and resources.

Engage The Pharaoh in combat, using your skills and strategies to defeat this boss. Coordinate with your team, communicate effectively, and make use of the available cover and resources. Claim the MRAP Skin: Once The Pharaoh is defeated, the vehicle skin will be unlocked as a reward for your victory. Access the customization menu for vehicles in Warzone 2, locate the vehicle, and equip the newly acquired skin to enjoy its unique aesthetics.

