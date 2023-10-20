How to get free PlayStation Warzone 2 rewards for all platforms

A recent post by @CODWarfareForum on X has revealed exciting news for Call of Duty Warzone 2 fans. Now, players can redeem free PlayStation Warzone 2 rewards on all platforms, including PC and Xbox. These rewards include two calling cards and two emblems, which PS players previously had exclusive access to.

This article guides you through the process of redeeming these free rewards for PC and Xbox platforms.

Steps to redeem free PlayStation Warzone 2 rewards for all platforms

@CODWarfareForum, a Call of Duty leaker, recently took to X to announce that players can now get free PS Warzone 2 rewards on all platforms, including PC and Xbox. The rewards include the Screen Time emblem, the Ghost King emblem, the Like and Subscribe calling card, and the Fit for a Ghost calling card.

These items were part of an exclusive WZ2 PlayStation event called Elimination Challenge, in which players had to complete specific tasks to redeem gifts. However, right now, they are available for free in the in-game Call of Duty store.

Back then, the event was exclusively available for PS5 and PS4 users, which meant players on Xbox and PC weren't able to compete and earn the rewards.

How to redeem free PlayStation Warzone 2 rewards on PC

Here's how you can redeem the free PlayStation WZ2 rewards on PC:

Launch the PC version of the Call of Duty title.

Once in the game, head to the 'Store' tab, usually located in the main menu.

In the store, scan through the listed content and find a gift pack. The bundle is typically denoted as 'Free' or might appear under the 'Promotions' or 'Gifts' section.

Upon locating the gift pack, click on it to view its contents.

There should be an option to 'Claim' or 'Redeem' the free pack. Click on it.

The items contained in the gift pack will be added to your inventory automatically, typically categorized based on their type, like 'Skins,' 'Charms,' 'Blueprints,' etc.

You can go to the relevant inventory sections to equip or use the redeemed items.

How to redeem free PlayStation Warzone 2 rewards on Xbox

Here's how you can redeem the free PS WZ2 rewards on Xbox:

Launch the Call of Duty game on your Xbox console.

Go to the 'Store' tab, usually found in the game's main menu.

Scroll through the offerings in the store and locate a gift pack. Keep an eye out for tags like 'Free,' 'Promotions,' or 'Gifts.'

Upon finding the gift pack, tap on it to view what it contains.

Choose the option to 'Claim' or 'Redeem' the free pack.

The redeemed items will show up in your inventory, typically sorted per their type, such as 'Skins,' 'Charms,' 'Blueprints,' etc.

Navigate to the applicable inventory sections to put your new items to use.

By following the step-by-step instructions above, you can easily redeem the PlayStation Warzone 2 rewards in both PC and Xbox versions of the game.

