How to get all free skins in Warzone Mobile Season 1 Reloaded

Warzone Mobile Season 1 Reloaded has plenty to offer its fans. From Operator skins to Weapon Blueprints, the mid-season update has a lot in store. Fortunately, all of these items can be acquired for free. All that the game asks in return is that fans keep playing. This will lead to them racking up Event Points that can be exchanged for rewards.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at all the free skins you can earn right now in WZM Season 1 Reloaded and how you can get your hands on them.

How to earn all free rewards in Warzone Mobile Season 1 Reloaded

To earn all the free skins in Warzone Mobile Season 1 Reloaded, you must collect Event Points, which in turn will provide you with Event Tokens. These can then be redeemed to earn all the free rewards. Here's how you can get them:

Join the featured playlist that's part of the event.

Play matches and complete objectives to collect Event Points. Be sure to be on the lookout for EP Boosters, which, as the name suggests, boosts the number of Event Points collected.

Once you have collected sufficient Event Points, you will unlock Event Tokens. Keep collecting Event Tokens until you acquire the required amount.

Next, head over to the Event Store and redeem these tokens to get the reward you want.

That's it. After unlocking the free items from the Event Store, you can use them in WZM.

What are all the free rewards in Warzone Mobile Season 1 Reloaded?

In Warzone Mobile Season 1 Reloaded, you can earn all the following rewards for free:

"Arctic Ranger" Valeria Operator Skin (Rare item) - 25 Event Tokens

"Frostfire" FR Advancer Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint (Epic item) - 11 Event Tokens

"Arctic Breaker" Lockwood MK2 Marksman Rifle Weapon Blueprint (Rare item) - 8 Event Tokens

"Arctic Ambush" Emblem (Epic item) - 8 Event Tokens

"Snow Stomper" LTV Vehicle Skin (Rare item) - 5 Event Tokens

"Run with the Hero" Calling Card (Epic item) - 3 Event Tokens

"Moonshot" Large Decal (Rare item) - 3 Event Tokens

All these event items will be available for a limited time, and once they are gone from the event store, they might not return. Hence, if you want to get your hands on any of these items, it is highly recommended to get started on the grind in WZM to earn Event Tokens quickly and unlock them.

That covers everything that there is to know about getting all free skins in WZM Season 1 Reloaded. Please note that these rewards are exclusive to the mobile version of the game and cannot be transferred to the PC/Console versions of the game.

