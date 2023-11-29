How to get free weapons upgrades by using Modern Warfare 3 Zombies meme Easter egg

Modern Warfare 3's Zombies mode has proven to be a haven for hidden surprises, and players are in for a nostalgic treat with the discovery of a secret Easter egg that pays homage to one of Call of Duty's most iconic memes. Located in the high-threat zone of the Urzikstan map, the "Press F To Pay Respects" gravesite offers not only a nod to the past but also a strategic advantage for players seeking free weapons upgrades.

In this guide, we take a look at how to access this Easter egg and upgrade your weapons for free in Modern Warfare 3's Zombies mode.

Discovering the Easter egg location in Modern Warfare 3's Zombies

To embark on this challenge, venture to Threat Zone Three on the west side of Old Town. The hotspot lies atop a castle rampart, adorned with a grave marked by protruding weapons. A helpful tip is to look for a blue stuffed bunny positioned just behind the grave.

However, be forewarned that Threat Zone Three poses a formidable challenge. To trigger the Easter egg, face the grave and press the designated key, "F To Pay Respects."

Your equipped weapon will lose all upgrades, but fear not, as you could receive valuable weapon upgrade items in return. The decision to use them immediately or save them for later requires some strategizing.

Navigating the high-threat zone

Blue Bunny atop the gravesite (Image via Reddit)

Reaching the gravesite in the high-threat zone requires caution and a well-equipped arsenal. For a safer approach, locate a nearby redeployed drone to zip through the sky and parachute directly onto the gravesite. Alternatively, if you opt for a ground approach, ensure you're geared up with the essential perks and weapon mods.

The burial site, marked by weapons protruding from the ground, is a callback to Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare's memorable funeral cutscene in 2014. Interacting with the grave will strip your active weapon of all upgrades but reward you with the materials needed for future upgrades.

While this may seem counterproductive, strategically visiting the grave in the latter part of your match in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies can prove beneficial.

Press F to pay respects (Image via Reddit)

In Zombies matches, players lose weapon rarities and Pack-a-Punch levels upon exfil, reverting their weapons to a base-level rarity. Visiting the gravesite strategically allows you to strip one of your Pack-a-Punched weapons, ensuring you have materials to upgrade again in the next match. While the exact quality of materials may vary, retaining some upgrades is better than losing them entirely.

The "Press F To Pay Respects" Easter egg in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies not only serves as a nostalgic homage but also provides players with a strategic advantage. Balancing risk and reward, this hidden gem allows players to navigate the challenging Tier 3 threat zone while securing valuable resources for future battles.