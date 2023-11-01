How to get Jabber operator for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) will be going live soon with the campaign early access and provide compelling rewards like the Jabber operator as a reward for mission completion. The developers will open the gates to the story mode exclusively for players who pre-purchased the title - whether Standard or Vault edition. The entire campaign mode will also have special rewards for the community who complete the entire story.

Modern Warfare 3 will feature plenty of gameplay content as the developers are working to migrate all possible operators and cosmetics from its prequel. However, a fresh game needs new characters like Pathfinder and Jabber. Every reward in the early access will have its own unlock criteria.

This article will highlight the best way to secure the Jabber operator in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

How to claim the Jabber operator in Modern Warfare 3

Here is a quick guide to obtaining the Jabber operator in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone:

Launch the game from Call of Duty HQ with your account credentials.

Head to the campaign mode from the MW3 home screen and start playing the missions.

You will need to complete a specific mission to obtain the Jabber operator as a reward.

Once you have completed the mission, the new Jabber operator will be unlocked in your inventory and be ready to use.

The operator can be equipped later by accessing the “Operators” tab present on the top ribbon of the screen.

It is important to note that the Jabber operator will not be available in Modern Warfare 2 as the developers have already confirmed that there will be no gameplay content rollback. However, players can utilize this new operator for MW3 multiplayer, Zombies mode, and Warzone. Moreover, players who completed the beta challenges will already have access to the “Tester” Jabber operator skin.

Some rewards may not be available during the early access but they will be added to your accounts when you secure them and become usable after the final release. This means some rewards may be reflected in your account only after Modern Warfare 3 launches on November 10, 2023.

All rewards included in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access

Here is a complete list of all items that players can secure by participating in the campaign early access:

“ Breather ” Calling Card

” Calling Card 30 mins Double Player XP Token & 30 mins Double Weapon XP Token

& 30 mins Double Weapon XP Token “ Corso ” Operator

” Operator “ Ghillie Guy ” Calling Card

” Calling Card 30 mins XP Token and 30 mins Weapon XP Token

and 30 mins Weapon XP Token “ Pathfinder ” Operator

” Operator “ Toxic Drip ” Calling Card

” Calling Card 1 hour Double Player XP Token and 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token

and 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token “ Doc ” Operator

” Operator “ Skull Rhapsody ” Calling Card

” Calling Card 1 hour Double Player XP Token and 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token

and 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token Campaign Completion Emblem

Campaign Completion Weapon Blueprint

Fans and gamers can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty Twitter (X) page for announcements and news. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.