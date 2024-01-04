How to get the 'Magma camo' in Warzone and MW3 Vortex War's Domain event?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone have received a fresh set of updates, including a Vortex event mode for the multiplayer. The playlist is being hosted on three specific maps with creative makeovers that make it look visually appealing. Moreover, the new event contains various cosmetic rewards, including a new Magma camo for the entire player base. However, you will need to complete the objectives to claim this item.

MW3 and Warzone share a common pool, so you can complete the Vortex event by playing either of the shooters. This also helps you earn skins that can be used in both games, including the Magma camo. Moreover, you can use this time to grind and collect even more XP to level up your account.

This article will highlight the best way to get the Magma camo in Warzone and MW3.

How to unlock Magma camo in Warzone and MW3

Vortex event tab (Image via Activision)

Here is a quick guide that you can follow to get your hands on the Magma camo in Warzone and MW3:

Launch your game and head over to your preferred playlist.

Once you get in a match, earn as much XP as possible.

The Vortex event counts the total amount of XP to unlock various items in its roadmap.

At the very end, you will be able to unlock the Magma camo through this challenge.

Once this is done, head over to your loadout and equip this camo on any weapon.

You can also utilize Double XP tokens for this event to climb the ladder faster.

It is important to note that you will need around 1,233,700 XP to unlock and enjoy all the rewards in the current Vortex event. Despite Activision providing a chance for the community to earn a free animated camo, the grind is quite steep. It would be beneficial to have access to MW3 as you can rake in a lot of XP with modes like Capture The Flag, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint.

You can complete the same in Warzone as well, but you need to complete as many contracts as possible and play modes like Plunder to get the most XP. Since these skins are event-exclusive, there is a high possibility that you will not get another chance to claim them in the future.

All rewards in the Warzone and MW3’s Vortex event

Vortex event rewards screen (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the rewards included in the new Vortex event:

“ The Goat ” sticker

” sticker Double XP Token

“ Through the Smoke ” Decal

” Decal Double Weapon XP Token

“ Ghost Fire ” Weapon Charm

” Weapon Charm “ Skull Fire ” Decal

” Decal “ Volcanic ” Emblem

” Emblem “ A Little Rusty ” Calling Card

” Calling Card Double Battle Pass XP Token

“ Winged Fire ” Sticker

” Sticker Double XP Token

“ Forged in Flames ” Calling Card

” Calling Card “ Putrid Skulls ” Sticker

” Sticker Double Weapon XP Token

The event also has various markers in it to provide you with information on how much XP you need to collect for the rewards.